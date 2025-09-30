General Staff on the front situation: 137 combat engagements took place, the enemy used 1552 kamikaze drones

$41.320.16
48.440.03
ukenru
05:35 PM • 9114 views
It is important for the world to know what the consequences could be: Zelenskyy discussed the longest blackout at the occupied ZNPP with the UN Secretary-General
Exclusive
04:26 PM • 15341 views
When to get a flu shot and how long does protection last: at the beginning of the epidemic season, the doctor answered the main questions
Exclusive
September 30, 01:32 PM • 32096 views
Instead of ministers - entrepreneurs: what's wrong with NABU's criminal proceedings
September 30, 11:14 AM • 30644 views
Ukrainian military launched a mission in Denmark on drone defense experience: this could become a framework for broader cooperation in Europe - Zelenskyy
September 30, 08:49 AM • 41178 views
Death of choreographer Maria Kholodna: court in Kharkiv sentenced her husband-killer
September 30, 08:28 AM • 66626 views
Feast of the Intercession of the Theotokos: history, traditions, prohibitions
September 30, 07:51 AM • 33194 views
Head of the European Commission: there is an agreement with Ukraine on 2 billion euros for drones
Exclusive
September 30, 07:25 AM • 27261 views
First autumn frosts: is there a threat to the fruit and vegetable harvest?
September 30, 06:49 AM • 23992 views
Two more packages under PURL are being coordinated with the American side - Zelenskyy
September 30, 04:27 AM • 21693 views
In Sumy region, an entire family with two children died as a result of a drone strike - OVAPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
3.8m/s
52%
758mm
Popular news
2 billion in losses: investigation into negligence of former Ministry of Defense official completedSeptember 30, 11:25 AM • 8712 views
Four EU countries paid Russia more for gas than they gave Kyiv - GreenpeaceSeptember 30, 01:02 PM • 4812 views
How to stop buying unnecessary medicines: simple rules that will save both your budget and your healthPhotoSeptember 30, 01:09 PM • 21231 views
The 50 best restaurants in the US and Canada have been named: in which cities are they located?September 30, 02:16 PM • 12160 views
Kharkiv under drone attack again: explosions heard in the city03:17 PM • 4124 views
Publications
Instead of ministers - entrepreneurs: what's wrong with NABU's criminal proceedings
Exclusive
September 30, 01:32 PM • 32096 views
How to stop buying unnecessary medicines: simple rules that will save both your budget and your healthPhotoSeptember 30, 01:09 PM • 21286 views
Feast of the Intercession of the Theotokos: history, traditions, prohibitionsSeptember 30, 08:28 AM • 66626 views
Gold at $3,800: why the market outpaced forecasts and what it means for the global economy
Exclusive
September 29, 02:44 PM • 78979 views
What kind of winter to expect this year: forecasts
Exclusive
September 29, 02:40 PM • 170757 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Serhiy Lysak
Andriy Yermak
Oleh Kiper
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipro
Odesa
Kharkiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pamela Anderson surprised Paris with a new look during Fashion Week06:48 PM • 2526 views
The 50 best restaurants in the US and Canada have been named: in which cities are they located?September 30, 02:16 PM • 12203 views
Director David Lynch's estate listed for sale for $15 millionSeptember 30, 09:59 AM • 24572 views
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are separating after almost 20 years together - BBCSeptember 30, 09:31 AM • 37099 views
The hardest decision in life: famous racer Hamilton shared sad news about his dog RoscoeVideoSeptember 29, 03:05 PM • 30812 views
Actual
Shahed-136
The Guardian
Nord Stream
Pantsir missile system
Spotify

General Staff on the front situation: 137 combat engagements took place, the enemy used 1552 kamikaze drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 814 views

Over the past day, 137 combat engagements took place, Russian troops launched 31 air strikes, dropping 55 guided aerial bombs. In the Pokrovsk direction, 138 occupiers were neutralized and five units of automotive equipment were destroyed.

General Staff on the front situation: 137 combat engagements took place, the enemy used 1552 kamikaze drones

In total, since the beginning of this day, 137 combat engagements have taken place. The occupiers used 1552 kamikaze drones and carried out 2733 shellings, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

Today, Russian troops launched 31 air strikes, dropping 55 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 1552 kamikaze drones and carried out 2733 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements.

- the summary states.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian soldiers have repelled five assault actions by the occupiers, and a battle is currently underway. In addition, the enemy launched ten air strikes, dropping 19 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 117 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, nine of which were from multiple rocket launchers.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units three times in the Vovchansk and Kamyanka areas.

In the Kupyansk direction, the aggressor conducted offensive actions in the areas of Kupyansk and towards Petropavlivka and Pishchane. Ukrainian defenders stopped three enemy attacks, and two more combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Russian invaders attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 13 times near the settlements of Shandryholove, Novomykhailivka, Hrekivka, Kolodiazi, Yampolivka, and towards Drobycheve, with one battle still ongoing.

Six assault actions were repelled by Ukrainian defenders in the Siversk direction – the occupiers tried to advance towards Yampil, Dronivka, and in the Serebryanka area.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled three attacks by the occupiers in the Bila Hora area and towards Predtechyne.

In the Toretsk direction, the Russians advanced 13 times on the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of Toretsk, Dyliivka, Yablunivka, Katerynivka, Rusynyi Yar, and Poltavka. Our soldiers stopped all enemy attacks.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have tried to advance on the positions of Ukrainian units 42 times. The enemy attacked in the areas of Volodymyrivka, Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Horikhove, and Filya. In some locations, battles are still ongoing.

According to preliminary data, today in this direction, 138 occupiers were neutralized, 82 of them irrevocably. Ukrainian soldiers also destroyed five units of automotive equipment and 15 UAVs; two vehicles and five shelters for the occupiers' personnel were also hit.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our defenders 20 times in the areas of Zelenyi Hai, Piddubne, Vorone, Sosnivka, Sichneve, Kalynivske, Ternove, Olhivske, and Novohryhorivka, with three combat engagements still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled an attack by the occupiers in the Poltavka area.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled three assault actions by the invaders in the Plavni area and towards Mala Tokmachka and Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy made five unsuccessful attempts to approach our positions.

Russian army suffered significant losses: 970 servicemen, 27 artillery systems and 4 tanks destroyed in a day - General Staff30.09.25, 07:36 • 3366 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Vovchansk
Pokrovsk
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Mala Tokmachka
Toretsk
Ukraine
Kupyansk