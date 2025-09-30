General Staff on the front situation: 137 combat engagements took place, the enemy used 1552 kamikaze drones

In total, since the beginning of this day, 137 combat engagements have taken place. The occupiers used 1552 kamikaze drones and carried out 2733 shellings, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

Today, Russian troops launched 31 air strikes, dropping 55 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 1552 kamikaze drones and carried out 2733 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements. - the summary states.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian soldiers have repelled five assault actions by the occupiers, and a battle is currently underway. In addition, the enemy launched ten air strikes, dropping 19 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 117 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, nine of which were from multiple rocket launchers.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units three times in the Vovchansk and Kamyanka areas.

In the Kupyansk direction, the aggressor conducted offensive actions in the areas of Kupyansk and towards Petropavlivka and Pishchane. Ukrainian defenders stopped three enemy attacks, and two more combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Russian invaders attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 13 times near the settlements of Shandryholove, Novomykhailivka, Hrekivka, Kolodiazi, Yampolivka, and towards Drobycheve, with one battle still ongoing.

Six assault actions were repelled by Ukrainian defenders in the Siversk direction – the occupiers tried to advance towards Yampil, Dronivka, and in the Serebryanka area.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled three attacks by the occupiers in the Bila Hora area and towards Predtechyne.

In the Toretsk direction, the Russians advanced 13 times on the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of Toretsk, Dyliivka, Yablunivka, Katerynivka, Rusynyi Yar, and Poltavka. Our soldiers stopped all enemy attacks.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have tried to advance on the positions of Ukrainian units 42 times. The enemy attacked in the areas of Volodymyrivka, Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Horikhove, and Filya. In some locations, battles are still ongoing.

According to preliminary data, today in this direction, 138 occupiers were neutralized, 82 of them irrevocably. Ukrainian soldiers also destroyed five units of automotive equipment and 15 UAVs; two vehicles and five shelters for the occupiers' personnel were also hit.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our defenders 20 times in the areas of Zelenyi Hai, Piddubne, Vorone, Sosnivka, Sichneve, Kalynivske, Ternove, Olhivske, and Novohryhorivka, with three combat engagements still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled an attack by the occupiers in the Poltavka area.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled three assault actions by the invaders in the Plavni area and towards Mala Tokmachka and Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy made five unsuccessful attempts to approach our positions.

