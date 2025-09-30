Russian army suffered significant losses: 970 servicemen, 27 artillery systems and 4 tanks destroyed in a day - General Staff

On September 29, the Russian army lost at least 970 servicemen. Ukrainian defenders also destroyed 27 artillery systems and 4 enemy tanks. This is reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 30.09.25 are approximately:

personnel – about 1110560 (+970) people;

tanks – 11222 (+4) units;

armored combat vehicles – 23291 (+1) units;

artillery systems – 33311 (+27) units;

MLRS – 1505 (+1) units;

air defense systems – 1224 (0) units;

aircraft – 427 (0) units;

helicopters – 346 (+1);

UAVs of operational-tactical level – 65303 (+301)

cruise missiles – 3790 (0);

ships / boats – 28 (0);

submarines – 1 (0);

vehicles and fuel tanks – 63241 (+90);

special equipment – 3979 (0).

The data is being updated.

In Sumy region, an entire family with two children died as a result of a drone strike - OVA