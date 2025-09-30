In Sumy region, an entire family with two children died as a result of a drone strike - OVA

Illustrative photo

On the night of September 30, Russian troops attacked the village of Chernechchyna, Krasnopillia community, Sumy region, with an attack drone. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov.

A couple with two small children lived in this house. Unfortunately, no one managed to escape. - the message says.

The enemy drone hit a residential building where a couple with two young children lived. As a result of the strike, all four died - the parents and their sons aged 6 and 4.

Rescuers unblocked the bodies of the dead from under the rubble. Local authorities expressed condolences to relatives and friends.

This is a terrible and irreparable loss for the entire community and region. - added Hryhorov.

Recall

On September 28, according to official data, 167 shellings of 50 settlements were recorded in the Sumy region, a 59-year-old man died and three civilians were injured. As a result of the attack by Russian UAVs on a parking lot, a large-scale fire broke out, which was extinguished.

Also, due to Russian strikes on the Sumy region, a 60-year-old woman died and a 23-year-old man was seriously injured. The woman died in the hospital, the man is in serious condition.