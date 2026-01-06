$42.290.12
Exclusive
January 5, 07:29 PM • 9864 views
Child hospitalized in intensive care after dental treatment is alive
Exclusive
January 5, 02:42 PM • 29968 views
Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 56356 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
January 5, 01:13 PM • 34488 views
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected ofVideo
January 5, 12:32 PM • 37965 views
Official: Yevhen Khmara to temporarily perform duties of SBU head
January 5, 09:38 AM • 41812 views
Zelenskyy officially appointed Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's Office: decree issued
Exclusive
January 5, 09:07 AM • 102802 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
January 4, 03:52 PM • 70482 views
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
January 4, 03:39 PM • 95579 views
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
January 4, 11:20 AM • 99719 views
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5Photo
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Usman oil depot is on fire in Lipetsk region after drone attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

In the night of January 6, explosions occurred in the Lipetsk region of the Russian Federation, after which a large-scale fire broke out at a local oil depot. The governor of the region confirmed the fire at the industrial facility, explaining the incident as a "drone crash."

Usman oil depot is on fire in Lipetsk region after drone attack

On the night of January 6, explosions occurred in the city of Usman, Lipetsk Oblast, Russia, after which a large-scale fire broke out at a local oil depot. The governor of the region confirmed the fire at the industrial facility, traditionally explaining the incident as a "drone crash," writes UNN.

Details

According to the monitoring group ASTRA, which conducted an OSINT analysis of videos from eyewitnesses, the epicenter of the fire is the territory of LLC "Usmanskaya Oil Depot", located in the village of Streletski Khutory. Analysts geolocated footage taken from Zaliznychna Street, confirming that the fire occurred precisely at this facility.

Oil refinery, oil depot and more: Commander of the SBS "Madyar" confirmed the defeat of 10 occupation objects on New Year's Eve01.01.26, 11:45 • 3734 views

After the drone crash, a fire broke out at an industrial facility in the Usmansky district. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties or injuries. Emergency services are working at the scene.

- reported the head of the Lipetsk Oblast.

Significance of the object

LLC "Usmanskaya Oil Depot" is a key logistics hub in the region. According to open data, the enterprise is engaged in:

  • storage and transshipment of petroleum products;
    • wholesale fuel sales;
      • transportation of petroleum products by its own vehicles.

        Currently, fire crews are working at the scene. The extent of damage to the tank farm and the volume of lost fuel have not been officially reported. 

        Russia complains about daily Ukrainian drone attacks on Moscow in 202605.01.26, 07:06 • 4780 views

        Stepan Haftko

        News of the World
        Russian propaganda
        Energy
        War in Ukraine