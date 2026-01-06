Usman oil depot is on fire in Lipetsk region after drone attack

On the night of January 6, explosions occurred in the city of Usman, Lipetsk Oblast, Russia, after which a large-scale fire broke out at a local oil depot. The governor of the region confirmed the fire at the industrial facility, traditionally explaining the incident as a "drone crash," writes UNN.

According to the monitoring group ASTRA, which conducted an OSINT analysis of videos from eyewitnesses, the epicenter of the fire is the territory of LLC "Usmanskaya Oil Depot", located in the village of Streletski Khutory. Analysts geolocated footage taken from Zaliznychna Street, confirming that the fire occurred precisely at this facility.

After the drone crash, a fire broke out at an industrial facility in the Usmansky district. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties or injuries. Emergency services are working at the scene. - reported the head of the Lipetsk Oblast.

Significance of the object

LLC "Usmanskaya Oil Depot" is a key logistics hub in the region. According to open data, the enterprise is engaged in:

storage and transshipment of petroleum products;

wholesale fuel sales;

transportation of petroleum products by its own vehicles.

Currently, fire crews are working at the scene. The extent of damage to the tank farm and the volume of lost fuel have not been officially reported.

