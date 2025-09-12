82 combat engagements on the front: the enemy actively attacks the Pokrovsk and Siversk directions

$41.310.10
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 15220 views
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Exclusive
10:50 AM • 16951 views
Oil shipments suspended: SBU drones hit key Russian export hub - Port of Primorsk
Exclusive
09:11 AM • 16716 views
The Impact of AI on Education: How ChatGPT and Other Tools Are Changing Learning
Exclusive
08:46 AM • 28133 views
A large number of pharmacies in Ukraine ensures drug accessibility for patients - experts
08:16 AM • 18256 views
Great Britain tightened sanctions against Russia: Foreign Minister arrived in Kyiv
Exclusive
September 12, 07:34 AM • 16641 views
Car with cover plates: details of the accident involving a NABU detective
September 12, 05:51 AM • 39541 views
Prince Harry arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit - The Guardian
September 11, 07:17 PM • 40258 views
Ukraine allocated land for the construction of Rheinmetall's shell production plant - Shmyhal
September 11, 03:15 PM • 53179 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Action: "XENA" Company Participates in EU Tenders and Plans to Expand its Fleet
Publications
Exclusives
Tags
Authors
Popular news
Russian army lost 890 servicemen and 40 artillery systems in a day - General Staff
September 12, 04:42 AM • 33148 views
NABU detective involved in a car accident in Prykarpattia: what is known
September 12, 05:38 AM • 6264 views
EU to unveil new sanctions package against Russia on September 15
09:04 AM • 3854 views
Half an hour from call to water drop: how Ukrainian AN-32P extinguishes fires in the mountains of Montenegro
11:31 AM • 15647 views
Prepare for all of Ukraine to fight drones - sources in the General Staff
01:02 PM • 6948 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekend
02:01 PM • 132 views
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
11:55 AM • 15220 views
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 15220 views
Half an hour from call to water drop: how Ukrainian AN-32P extinguishes fires in the mountains of Montenegro
11:31 AM • 15695 views
A large number of pharmacies in Ukraine ensures drug accessibility for patients - experts
08:46 AM • 28135 views
Exclusive
08:46 AM • 28135 views
The Rada may consider the bill on the military ombudsman next week: what has changed before the second reading
September 11, 02:55 PM • 88793 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Radosław Sikorski
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Donald Tusk
Ukraine
Poland
United States
Germany
Lviv Oblast
UNN Lite
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekend
02:01 PM • 132 views
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke off their engagement after five years of relationship
September 11, 02:57 PM • 31829 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy evenings
September 11, 11:11 AM • 78673 views
Telegraph: Prince Harry met his father, King Charles, for the first time in almost 2 years
September 11, 07:32 AM • 41294 views
Coldplay announced the continuation of the "Music Of The Spheres" tour in 2027: over 130 new concerts ahead
September 10, 12:07 PM • 47265 views
Shahed-136
Fox News
Unmanned aerial vehicle
SWIFT
The New York Times

82 combat engagements on the front: the enemy actively attacks the Pokrovsk and Siversk directions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 204 views

Since the beginning of the day, 82 combat engagements have been recorded, the enemy launched one missile and nine air strikes. Active battles continue in the Pokrovsk, Siversk, and Lyman directions, with 28 attacks repelled in the Pokrovsk direction.

82 combat engagements on the front: the enemy actively attacks the Pokrovsk and Siversk directions

Since the beginning of the day, 82 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk, Siversk, and Lyman directions, UNN reports, citing the General Staff's summary.

In the North-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, no combat engagements were recorded. Today, the enemy launched one missile and nine air strikes, used three missiles and dropped 16 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 74 shellings.

In the South-Slobozhansky direction, nine combat engagements took place in the area of Vovchansk, Ambarnoye, and in the direction of Otradne; two enemy attacks are still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, three combat engagements are ongoing. In total, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has advanced five times on the positions of our defenders in the area of Holubivka and in the direction of Pishchane, Nova Kruhliakivka.

In the Lyman direction, eight combat engagements took place today, four of which are still ongoing. The enemy attacked in the area of Kolodiazy and in the direction of the settlements of Shandryholove, Stavky.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy carried out 13 attacks today in the areas of Serebryanka, Hryhorivka, and in the direction of the settlements of Yampil, Dronivka, Vyimka; three more combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders repelled four attacks by the occupiers. The enemy conducted offensive actions, trying to advance in the area of Orikhovo-Vasylivka and in the direction of Stupochky.

The Defense Forces have already stopped four out of eight enemy attacks in the Toretsk direction. The invaders tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Shcherbynivka, Katerynivka, Oleksandro-Kalynove, and in the direction of Pleshchiivka, Stepanivka, Poltavka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian troops tried to advance 29 times on the positions of our troops in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Mayak, Novoekonomichne, Mykolaivka, Myroliubivka, Udachne, Muravka, Dachne, Novoukrainka, and in the direction of the settlement of Myrnograd, Promin, Sukhyi Yar, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Molodetske, Novopidhorodne, Filia. Our defenders have already repelled 28 attacks.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled five enemy attacks near the settlements of Vorone, Ternove, Novomykolaivka, and in the direction of Filia, Ivanivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions. The occupiers launched air strikes on the settlements of Bilohirya and Zaliznychne.

In the Orikhiv direction, the aggressor conducted one futile attack towards Mala Tokmachka. Air strikes hit the areas of the settlements of Novoyakovlivka and Veselyanka.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions. The enemy launched an air strike in the area of the settlement of Lviv.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation occurred, the General Staff summarized.

Russian army lost 890 servicemen and 40 artillery systems in a day - General Staff12.09.25, 07:42 • 33183 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Vovchansk
Pokrovsk
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Myrnohrad
Mala Tokmachka
Bilohiria
Lviv