82 combat engagements on the front: the enemy actively attacks the Pokrovsk and Siversk directions

Since the beginning of the day, 82 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk, Siversk, and Lyman directions, UNN reports, citing the General Staff's summary.

In the North-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, no combat engagements were recorded. Today, the enemy launched one missile and nine air strikes, used three missiles and dropped 16 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 74 shellings.

In the South-Slobozhansky direction, nine combat engagements took place in the area of Vovchansk, Ambarnoye, and in the direction of Otradne; two enemy attacks are still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, three combat engagements are ongoing. In total, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has advanced five times on the positions of our defenders in the area of Holubivka and in the direction of Pishchane, Nova Kruhliakivka.

In the Lyman direction, eight combat engagements took place today, four of which are still ongoing. The enemy attacked in the area of Kolodiazy and in the direction of the settlements of Shandryholove, Stavky.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy carried out 13 attacks today in the areas of Serebryanka, Hryhorivka, and in the direction of the settlements of Yampil, Dronivka, Vyimka; three more combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders repelled four attacks by the occupiers. The enemy conducted offensive actions, trying to advance in the area of Orikhovo-Vasylivka and in the direction of Stupochky.

The Defense Forces have already stopped four out of eight enemy attacks in the Toretsk direction. The invaders tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Shcherbynivka, Katerynivka, Oleksandro-Kalynove, and in the direction of Pleshchiivka, Stepanivka, Poltavka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian troops tried to advance 29 times on the positions of our troops in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Mayak, Novoekonomichne, Mykolaivka, Myroliubivka, Udachne, Muravka, Dachne, Novoukrainka, and in the direction of the settlement of Myrnograd, Promin, Sukhyi Yar, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Molodetske, Novopidhorodne, Filia. Our defenders have already repelled 28 attacks.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled five enemy attacks near the settlements of Vorone, Ternove, Novomykolaivka, and in the direction of Filia, Ivanivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions. The occupiers launched air strikes on the settlements of Bilohirya and Zaliznychne.

In the Orikhiv direction, the aggressor conducted one futile attack towards Mala Tokmachka. Air strikes hit the areas of the settlements of Novoyakovlivka and Veselyanka.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions. The enemy launched an air strike in the area of the settlement of Lviv.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation occurred, the General Staff summarized.

Russian army lost 890 servicemen and 40 artillery systems in a day - General Staff