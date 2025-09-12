Russian army lost 890 servicemen and 40 artillery systems in a day - General Staff

Over the past day, September 11, the Russian army lost at least 890 more servicemen. Ukrainian defenders also destroyed 40 artillery systems and 1 enemy tank. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 12.09.25 are approximately:

personnel ‒ 1,092,780 (+890) persons eliminated

tanks ‒ 11,177 (+1)

armored combat vehicles ‒ 23,266 (+2)

artillery systems ‒ 32,668 (+40)

MLRS ‒ 1,485 (+2)

air defense systems ‒ 1,217 (0)

aircraft ‒ 422 (0)

helicopters ‒ 341 (0)

UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 58,467 (+273)

cruise missiles ‒ 3,718 (0)

ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)

submarines ‒ 1 (0)

automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 61,403 (+64)

special equipment ‒ 3,964 (0)

Data is being updated.

