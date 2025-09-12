$41.210.09
September 11, 07:17 PM • 12526 views
Ukraine allocated land for the construction of Rheinmetall's shell production plant - Shmyhal
September 11, 03:15 PM • 26090 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Action: "XENA" Company Participates in EU Tenders and Plans to Expand its Fleet
September 11, 02:55 PM • 36119 views
The Rada may consider the bill on the military ombudsman next week: what has changed before the second reading
Exclusive
September 11, 02:49 PM • 22891 views
Thanks to Trump's leadership, Putin has started to react to something: MFA on the importance of a trilateral meeting
September 11, 02:33 PM • 20237 views
Kaja Kallas predicts at least two more years of war in Ukraine
Exclusive
September 11, 02:08 PM • 26153 views
Economic terror is based on psychology: how the enemy tries to destabilize Ukraine
September 11, 12:34 PM • 15423 views
Zelenskyy compared drone attack on Poland to annexation of Crimea
September 11, 12:15 PM • 16968 views
Russia attacked Poland so that Ukraine would not receive new air defense systems before winter - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 11, 12:15 PM • 14901 views
Rising COVID-19 incidence: Ministry of Health explains whether mask mandate will return to Ukraine
September 11, 11:02 AM • 14818 views
NBU again kept the key policy rate at 15.5%
Russian army lost 890 servicemen and 40 artillery systems in a day - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110 views

Over the past day, September 11, the Russian army lost at least 890 servicemen and 40 artillery systems. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 12.09.25 amount to 1,092,780 personnel.

Russian army lost 890 servicemen and 40 artillery systems in a day - General Staff

Over the past day, September 11, the Russian army lost at least 890 more servicemen. Ukrainian defenders also destroyed 40 artillery systems and 1 enemy tank. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 12.09.25 are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ 1,092,780 (+890) persons eliminated
    • tanks ‒ 11,177 (+1)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒ 23,266 (+2)
        • artillery systems ‒ 32,668 (+40)
          • MLRS ‒ 1,485 (+2)
            • air defense systems ‒ 1,217 (0)
              • aircraft ‒ 422 (0)
                • helicopters ‒ 341 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 58,467 (+273)
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 3,718 (0)
                      • ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒ 1 (0)
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 61,403 (+64)
                            • special equipment ‒ 3,964 (0)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Poland and Ukraine will jointly develop anti-drone systems and air defense – Tusk12.09.25, 02:22 • 2350 views

                              Veronika Marchenko

                              War in Ukraine
                              General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine