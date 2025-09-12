$41.210.09
Poland and Ukraine will jointly develop anti-drone systems and air defense – Tusk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

Poland will invest in joint projects with Ukraine for the development of anti-drone technologies and the modernization of air defense systems. This decision was made after an incident involving Russian drones that violated Polish airspace.

Poland and Ukraine will jointly develop anti-drone systems and air defense – Tusk

Poland will invest in joint projects with Ukraine for the development of anti-drone technologies and the modernization of air defense systems. This was stated by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk after a meeting of the National Security Council in Warsaw, reports UNN with reference to PAP.

Details

The Prime Minister of Poland noted that Warsaw plans to use funds from the European SAFE program to develop new means of protection against drones and strengthen air defense in close cooperation with Ukraine.

According to Tusk, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski has already left for Kyiv on Thursday, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz will go there in the coming days.

Money will not be a barrier. We will invest in defense jointly with Ukraine

– the Polish prime minister announced.

He emphasized that European leaders unanimously expressed support for Poland after the incident with Russian drones that violated Polish airspace. France and Great Britain promised to provide additional assistance in the field of air defense.

According to the head of the Polish government, Moscow tried to sow discord within the country and among allies, but "the Russian attack only strengthened unity."

The head of the Polish government called on allies to take a clear position on Russia's responsibility.

It would be humiliating if someone tried to blur Russia's responsibility for these events. This was a planned action, not an accidental incident

- said Tusk.

He noted that Poland expects further decisions, including new sanctions against Russia, which should really hit its economy.

He said he "doesn't like it": "I'm not thrilled about it."

What is known about the violation of Polish airspace by Russian drones

  • On the night of September 10, Russian attack drones flew into Polish airspace. This happened during a massive air attack on Ukraine.
    • During a massive attack on Ukraine on September 10, 19 Russian drones violated Polish airspace. Five of them were heading to a NATO base through which the Alliance supplies military aid to Ukraine.
      • The Polish Foreign Ministry summoned Russian interim chargé d'affaires Andrey Ordash after the incident with Russian UAVs. This happened after a massive air attack on Ukraine, during which Russian drones flew into Polish airspace.
        • The Russian Ministry of Defense claims to have "destroyed" Ukrainian defense industry enterprises, while denying involvement in the falling of UAV debris on Polish territory. The occupiers claim that their drones could not reach Poland, despite the facts of incursions.

          Recall

          Poland convened an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council due to the violation of its airspace by Russian UAVs. The Polish Prime Minister recorded 19 incursions, and Russian drones were shot down during the attack on Ukraine.

          Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk agreed to send military representatives to Ukraine to train in countering drones. This decision was made after the attack of Russian drones on Poland.

          Poland deploys about 40,000 soldiers on the borders with Belarus and Russia. This is due to the expected military exercises "Zapad-2025" and incidents with Russian drones.

          Tusk warns of retaliation in case of attack on Poland11.09.25, 23:11 • 942 views

          Vita Zelenetska

          War in UkrainePolitics
          United Nations Security Council
          Radosław Sikorski
          NATO
          Warsaw
          Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz
          France
          United Kingdom
          Donald Tusk
          Ukraine
          Poland