Tusk warns of retaliation in case of attack on Poland

For any new attempts of attacks against Poland, the country will always give an adequate response. This was stated by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, as reported by UNN with reference to Wiadomosci.pl.

Details

According to the Head of the Polish Government, "everyone who decides to attack Poland, Polish territory or Polish airspace in any way, will always have to reckon with an adequate reaction."

"Everyone who wants to attack Poland in any way will be adequately punished, as it was on the night of September 10," the prime minister noted, summarizing the meeting of the National Security Council - Tusk warned, summarizing the meeting of the National Security Council.

The politician assured that Poland will "very precisely and vigilantly monitor events on the eastern border related to the Russian and Belarusian military exercises "Zapad".

"Nothing will escape our attention, and we will, of course, inform all our allies about everything." - the head of government reported.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the Polish authorities "do not believe, but are absolutely sure that Russia is behind this provocation."

"We reject all manipulations and disinformation that suggest that Ukraine is behind the attack. The responsibility lies with the Russian Federation." - Tusk noted.

What is known about the violation of Polish airspace by Russian drones

On the night of September 10, Russian attack drones flew into Polish airspace. This happened during a massive air attack on Ukraine. Rzeszów Airport was closed due to "unplanned military activity."

Poland on the night of September 9-10 activated its own and allied aircraft for airspace security. This happened after Russian drones flew in during an attack on Ukraine.

During a massive attack on Ukraine on September 10, 19 Russian drones violated Polish airspace. Five of them were heading to a NATO base through which the Alliance supplies military aid to Ukraine.

Recall

The foreign ministers of Lithuania, Poland, and Ukraine condemned the invasion of Russian drones into Polish territory. They call for strengthening Ukraine's air defense and reinforcing NATO's eastern flank.

Invasion of Polish airspace by Russian UAVs: Warsaw convenes emergency UN Security Council meeting