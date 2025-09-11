Invasion of Polish airspace by Russian UAVs: Warsaw convenes emergency UN Security Council meeting

The Republic of Poland has called an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council due to the violation of its airspace by Russian UAVs. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland on the social network "X".

Details

At Poland's request, an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council will be convened regarding Russia's violation of Polish airspace - the message says.

Recall

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that on the night of September 10, 19 incursions into Polish airspace were recorded.

Polish authorities announced the downing of Russian drones that violated its airspace during an attack on Ukraine.

In addition, it became known that Russia had been preparing drone attacks against Poland since July of this year. Polish and Lithuanian SIM cards were used for this purpose.

Additionally

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania stated that the invasion of Russian drones into NATO airspace could lead to an escalation of the situation. He added that currently no one in NATO is safe.

Against the backdrop of the threat from the east, Latvia is considering closing its airspace near the border with Russia and Belarus.