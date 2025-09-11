Invasion of Polish airspace by Russian UAVs: Warsaw convenes emergency UN Security Council meeting

$41.120.13
Poland reacts to Russian drone invasion: air traffic in the east of the country restricted until winter
05:01 AM • 13426 views
Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks: what was the largest terrorist attack in human history
Exclusive
September 10, 03:04 PM • 32116 views
Will the European Union abandon Russian gas under US pressure: an expert explains
Exclusive
September 10, 01:48 PM • 76023 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
September 10, 01:15 PM • 42880 views
Trump demands death penalty for killer of Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska
Exclusive
September 10, 12:25 PM • 43835 views
A criminal case will be opened against the suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, if the official investigation reveals elements of a crime in his actions - lawyer
September 10, 12:10 PM • 40775 views
NATO activates Article 4 after Russian drone attack on Poland
Exclusive
September 10, 10:41 AM • 75844 views
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
September 10, 08:44 AM • 95789 views
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspaceVideo
Exclusive
September 10, 08:33 AM • 72555 views
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

He was against aid to Ukraine, called for giving Crimea to Russia, and criticized Zelenskyy: what is Charlie Kirk known for?
Ukraine expands list of cases for war damage compensation
ATESH agents attacked an air defense plant in Tula (video)
All educators will annually receive a reward for diligent work - Svyrydenko
Merz on Russian drone invasion of Poland: deliberate provocation by the Kremlin
Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks: what was the largest terrorist attack in human history
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
Exclusive
September 10, 01:48 PM • 76035 views
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
Exclusive
September 10, 10:41 AM • 75845 views
"They just pulled the plug on us": Concordia co-founder Yulia Sosedka told how the National Bank decided to withdraw the bank from the market
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspace
Donald Trump
Donald Tusk
Yulia Svyrydenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kash Patel
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Lithuania
United Kingdom
Telegraph: Prince Harry met his father, King Charles, for the first time in almost 2 years
Coldplay announced the continuation of the "Music Of The Spheres" tour in 2027: over 130 new concerts ahead
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finale
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised critics
MIM-104 Patriot
The Guardian
Twitter
Pantsir missile system
NASAMS

Invasion of Polish airspace by Russian UAVs: Warsaw convenes emergency UN Security Council meeting

Kyiv • UNN

 • 246 views

Poland convened an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council due to the violation of its airspace by Russian UAVs. The Prime Minister of Poland recorded 19 incursions, and Russian drones were shot down during an attack on Ukraine.

Invasion of Polish airspace by Russian UAVs: Warsaw convenes emergency UN Security Council meeting

The Republic of Poland has called an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council due to the violation of its airspace by Russian UAVs. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland on the social network "X".

Details

At Poland's request, an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council will be convened regarding Russia's violation of Polish airspace

- the message says.

Recall

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that on the night of September 10, 19 incursions into Polish airspace were recorded.

Polish authorities announced the downing of Russian drones that violated its airspace during an attack on Ukraine.

In addition, it became known that Russia had been preparing drone attacks against Poland since July of this year. Polish and Lithuanian SIM cards were used for this purpose.

Additionally

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania stated that the invasion of Russian drones into NATO airspace could lead to an escalation of the situation. He added that currently no one in NATO is safe.

Against the backdrop of the threat from the east, Latvia is considering closing its airspace near the border with Russia and Belarus.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Belarus
United Nations Security Council
Latvia
NATO
Lithuania
Donald Tusk
Ukraine
Poland