Enemy fires artillery at Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhzhia region: 70-year-old man wounded
Kyiv • UNN
In Zaporizhzhia region, a 70-year-old man was injured in the head and hands during a Russian shelling of the village of Mala Tokmachka. The victim, who was in his home, was taken to a hospital.
In Zaporizhzhia region, a 70-year-old man was wounded as a result of artillery shelling by Russian troops in the village of Mala Tokmachka, the Zaporizhzhia RMA reported on Telegram on Tuesday, UNN reports.
Details
"A 70-year-old man was wounded as a result of enemy shelling of Mala Tokmachka. The man was in his house when the Russians started another shelling of the frontline settlement," the RMA reported.
The victim was reportedly taken to a hospital with head and arm wounds.
