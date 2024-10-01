Enemy fires artillery at Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhzhia region: 70-year-old man wounded

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 68900 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 103696 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 167333 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 138012 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143232 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139089 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182352 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112076 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172880 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104748 views

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 100342 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 110008 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 112108 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 49180 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 55845 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 167333 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 182352 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 172880 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 200260 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 189177 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141922 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141968 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146675 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138087 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154964 views
Enemy fires artillery at Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhzhia region: 70-year-old man wounded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18620 views

In Zaporizhzhia region, a 70-year-old man was injured in the head and hands during a Russian shelling of the village of Mala Tokmachka. The victim, who was in his home, was taken to a hospital.

In Zaporizhzhia region, a 70-year-old man was wounded as a result of artillery shelling by Russian troops in the village of Mala Tokmachka, the Zaporizhzhia RMA reported on Telegram on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"A 70-year-old man was wounded as a result of enemy shelling of Mala Tokmachka. The man was in his house when the Russians started another shelling of the frontline settlement," the RMA reported.

The victim was reportedly taken to a hospital with head and arm wounds.

Search operations completed in Zaporizhzhia after Russian strikes: one killed, 18 wounded - SES01.10.24, 16:23 • 14513 views

Julia Shramko

War
zaporizhzhia-oblastZaporizhzhia Oblast
mala-tokmachkaMala Tokmachka

