Enemy fires artillery at Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhzhia region: 70-year-old man wounded

In Zaporizhzhia region, a 70-year-old man was wounded as a result of artillery shelling by Russian troops in the village of Mala Tokmachka, the Zaporizhzhia RMA reported on Telegram on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"A 70-year-old man was wounded as a result of enemy shelling of Mala Tokmachka. The man was in his house when the Russians started another shelling of the frontline settlement," the RMA reported.

The victim was reportedly taken to a hospital with head and arm wounds.

Search operations completed in Zaporizhzhia after Russian strikes: one killed, 18 wounded - SES