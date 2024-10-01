Search operations completed in Zaporizhzhia after Russian strikes: one killed, 18 wounded - SES

As of 16:00, one person was killed, 18 people were injured as a result of Russian air strikes on Zaporizhzhia, search and rescue operations have been completed, the State Emergency Service reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

As noted, a 12-year-old child is among the injured. Two more people were rescued by emergency workers.

SES psychologists provided assistance to 28 victims.

Rescuers inspected the apartments of the building and evacuated the residents. Firefighters extinguished several fires in other places of air strikes in one of the city's districts.

Search and rescue operations at all addresses have been completed.

