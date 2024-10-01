Search operations completed in Zaporizhzhia after Russian strikes: one killed, 18 wounded - SES

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 87876 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 106137 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 171210 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 140159 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 144440 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139545 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 184126 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112123 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 174464 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104774 views

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 111719 views
Zelensky brings Usyk's belt to meeting with Trump

February 28, 06:21 PM • 40953 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 113857 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 60836 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 67244 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 171161 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 184103 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 174439 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 201746 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 190614 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 142868 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142784 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 147434 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138812 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155645 views
Search operations completed in Zaporizhzhia after Russian strikes: one killed, 18 wounded - SES

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14514 views

Russian air strikes in Zaporizhzhia killed one person and injured 18, including a 12-year-old child. The State Emergency Service has completed search and rescue operations and provided psychological assistance to 28 victims.

As of 16:00, one person was killed, 18 people were injured as a result of Russian air strikes on Zaporizhzhia, search and rescue operations have been completed, the State Emergency Service reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

As noted, a 12-year-old child is among the injured. Two more people were rescued by emergency workers.

SES psychologists provided assistance to 28 victims.

Rescuers inspected the apartments of the building and evacuated the residents. Firefighters extinguished several fires in other places of air strikes in one of the city's districts.

Search and rescue operations at all addresses have been completed.

Russians have preliminarily struck 6 times in Zaporizhzhia: there are wounded01.10.24, 12:24 • 12681 view

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia

