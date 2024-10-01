Russians have preliminarily struck 6 times in Zaporizhzhia: there are wounded
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia, striking six times at residential areas and infrastructure. According to preliminary information, two people were wounded, and the damage is being verified.
Preliminarily, they made six strikes. They hit residential areas and infrastructure. As of now, there are two wounded
Information about the destruction and the condition of people is being updated.
previously reported a series of strikes on Zaporizhzhia.