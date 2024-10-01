Russians have preliminarily struck 6 times in Zaporizhzhia: there are wounded

Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia, inflicting, according to preliminary information, six strikes, two wounded are known. This was announced on Tuesday by the head of the RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports .

Preliminarily, they made six strikes. They hit residential areas and infrastructure. As of now, there are two wounded - wrote Fedorov.

Information about the destruction and the condition of people is being updated.

previously reported a series of strikes on Zaporizhzhia.