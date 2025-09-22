$41.250.00
September 21, 12:26 PM
Autumn Equinox on September 22: Its Meaning and Forecast for All Zodiac Signs
September 21, 07:39 AM
No leaks from "Diia": the Ministry of Digital Transformation explained what happened
Exclusive
September 21, 05:00 AM
World Peace Day in the world and Ukraine: what steps have been taken over the year to achieve peace
September 20, 03:23 PM
Zelenskyy announced he signed three sanctions packages: who they target
September 20, 01:11 PM
"Taps shut off": Ukrainian drones halted operations of several oil pumping stations in Russia
September 20, 10:19 AM
Zelenskyy confirms he will meet with Trump next week
September 20, 08:41 AM
Solar eclipse on September 21: Q&A and forecast for all Zodiac signs
September 20, 04:00 AM
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning EmergedPhoto
September 19, 06:48 PM
The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced 3-7 km deep into the enemy's defense in Donetsk region and liberated seven settlements - Syrskyi
September 19, 05:23 PM
Zelenskyy signed a decree on the establishment of the Office of the Military Ombudsman: who headed the new structure
123 combat engagements took place on the front line in 24 hours - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 114 views

Since the beginning of the day, 123 combat engagements have taken place, the enemy launched 46 air strikes and used 2480 kamikaze drones. Ukrainian defenders repelled numerous attacks in various directions, including the Northern Slobozhansky, Southern Slobozhansky and Kupyansk directions.

123 combat engagements took place on the front line in 24 hours - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, 123 combat engagements have taken place. The enemy launched 46 air strikes, dropping 85 guided aerial bombs. They also used 2,480 kamikaze drones for strikes and carried out 3,636 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops. This is reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details

In the Siversk-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled six attacks by the invaders. The enemy launched 12 air strikes, dropped 31 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 143 shellings, including 11 from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, Ukrainian units held back ten enemy attacks near the settlements of Vovchansk, Tykhe, and towards Otradne.

In the Kupyansk direction, our soldiers repelled six enemy attacks in the areas of Stepova Novoselivka, Nova Kruhliakivka, and Kupyansk.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers stopped 12 assault actions by the invaders near the settlements of Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka, Shandryholove, Kolodiazi, Torske, and Novoselivka. 

In the Siversk direction, the enemy is trying to advance in the Serebryanka area; a battle is currently underway.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders repelled three attempts by the invaders to advance towards Stupochky and Novomarkove.

In the Toretsk direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders nine times today in the areas of Pleshchiivka, Rusynyi Yar, Poltavka, and Toretsk. The defense forces are steadfastly holding back the pressure and repelled all enemy attacks.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 34 offensive actions. The activity of the Russian occupiers was recorded near the settlements of Pankivka, Nykanorivka, Novoekonomichne, Chervonyi Lyman, Promin, Chunishyne, Zvirove, Udachne, Kotlyne, and Dachne. 

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian units repelled 13 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Filiia, Zelenyi Hai, Piddubne, Maliivka, Sichneve, Kamyshivakha, Vorone, Novomykolaivka, and Zaporizke. 

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled two attacks by the occupiers near Olhivske.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy tried to advance six times on the positions of our units in the area of Kamianske and towards Mala Tokmachka and Novodanylivka.

In the Dnipro direction, no combat engagements have been recorded at this time.

Ukrainian flags appear in Oleksiivka, Sumy region, during Russian retreat - 225th Separate Assault Battalion21.09.25, 23:15 • 1162 views

Veronika Marchenko

War in Ukraine
Vovchansk
Pokrovsk
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Mala Tokmachka
Gulyaypole
Siversk
Toretsk
Kramatorsk
Kupyansk