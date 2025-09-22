123 combat engagements took place on the front line in 24 hours - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, 123 combat engagements have taken place. The enemy launched 46 air strikes, dropping 85 guided aerial bombs. They also used 2,480 kamikaze drones for strikes and carried out 3,636 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops. This is reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

In the Siversk-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled six attacks by the invaders. The enemy launched 12 air strikes, dropped 31 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 143 shellings, including 11 from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, Ukrainian units held back ten enemy attacks near the settlements of Vovchansk, Tykhe, and towards Otradne.

In the Kupyansk direction, our soldiers repelled six enemy attacks in the areas of Stepova Novoselivka, Nova Kruhliakivka, and Kupyansk.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers stopped 12 assault actions by the invaders near the settlements of Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka, Shandryholove, Kolodiazi, Torske, and Novoselivka.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy is trying to advance in the Serebryanka area; a battle is currently underway.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders repelled three attempts by the invaders to advance towards Stupochky and Novomarkove.

In the Toretsk direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders nine times today in the areas of Pleshchiivka, Rusynyi Yar, Poltavka, and Toretsk. The defense forces are steadfastly holding back the pressure and repelled all enemy attacks.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 34 offensive actions. The activity of the Russian occupiers was recorded near the settlements of Pankivka, Nykanorivka, Novoekonomichne, Chervonyi Lyman, Promin, Chunishyne, Zvirove, Udachne, Kotlyne, and Dachne.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian units repelled 13 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Filiia, Zelenyi Hai, Piddubne, Maliivka, Sichneve, Kamyshivakha, Vorone, Novomykolaivka, and Zaporizke.

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled two attacks by the occupiers near Olhivske.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy tried to advance six times on the positions of our units in the area of Kamianske and towards Mala Tokmachka and Novodanylivka.

In the Dnipro direction, no combat engagements have been recorded at this time.

