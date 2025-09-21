In the village of Oleksiivka, Sumy region, Ukrainian flags are appearing in the settlement during the retreat of Russian troops. This is reported by UNN with reference to the 225th Separate Assault Regiment.

If the Russian soldiers in this settlement could read that they are just another "you can't remember them all," they would run like the marines of the 810th brigade. - the message says.

According to the military, the Russian soldiers who remained in the village dug in up to their ears without water or food.

Recall

Andriy Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, noted that the activity of Russian infantry groups in the Sumy direction has significantly decreased.

Also, the occupiers failed to break through the Ukrainian border in Sumy, Chernihiv, and Kharkiv regions.

