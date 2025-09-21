Ukrainian flags appear in Oleksiivka, Sumy region, during Russian retreat - 225th Separate Assault Battalion

$41.250.00
48.780.00
September 21, 12:26 PM • 14016 views
Autumn Equinox on September 22: Its Meaning and Forecast for All Zodiac Signs
September 21, 07:39 AM • 26343 views
No leaks from "Diia": the Ministry of Digital Transformation explained what happened
September 21, 05:00 AM • 40813 views
World Peace Day in the world and Ukraine: what steps have been taken over the year to achieve peace
September 20, 03:23 PM • 43406 views
Zelenskyy announced he signed three sanctions packages: who they target
September 20, 01:11 PM • 53252 views
"Taps shut off": Ukrainian drones halted operations of several oil pumping stations in Russia
September 20, 10:19 AM • 51716 views
Zelenskyy confirms he will meet with Trump next week
September 20, 08:41 AM • 75764 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: Q&A and forecast for all Zodiac signs
September 20, 04:00 AM • 83931 views
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning EmergedPhoto
September 19, 06:48 PM • 62784 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced 3-7 km deep into the enemy's defense in Donetsk region and liberated seven settlements - Syrskyi
September 19, 05:23 PM • 57917 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree on the establishment of the Office of the Military Ombudsman: who headed the new structure
Russian General Lapin dismissed from the army: what new position he receivedSeptember 21, 10:36 AM • 13252 views
Russia created a network of over 200 fake websites to attack the USSeptember 21, 10:55 AM • 4062 views
No activity along the border with Belarus - State Border Guard ServiceSeptember 21, 11:10 AM • 6140 views
Taliban rejected Trump's demand to return Bagram Air Base to US control - BloombergSeptember 21, 12:02 PM • 3844 views
Israel threatened a harsh response to the recognition of Palestine03:52 PM • 19896 views
World Peace Day in the world and Ukraine: what steps have been taken over the year to achieve peace
September 21, 05:00 AM • 40813 views
Trump set a $100,000 fee for US work visas for foreigners: pros, cons, pitfallsSeptember 20, 06:15 PM • 32796 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: Q&A and forecast for all Zodiac signsSeptember 20, 08:41 AM • 75764 views
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning EmergedPhotoSeptember 20, 04:00 AM • 83931 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 89396 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 70384 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 89399 views
Massive Attack removed their music from Spotify due to the owner's investment in military AISeptember 19, 02:03 PM • 40417 views
Adele in talks to perform at Super Bowl 2026 halftime show - MediaSeptember 19, 10:57 AM • 40578 views
Cadillac F1 signs massive partnership with Jim Beam ahead of 2026 debutPhotoVideoSeptember 19, 10:18 AM • 42272 views
Ukrainian flags appear in Oleksiivka, Sumy region, during Russian retreat - 225th Separate Assault Battalion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4 views

Ukrainian flags are appearing in the village of Oleksiivka, Sumy region, as Russian troops retreat. The remaining Russian soldiers are dug in without water or food.

Ukrainian flags appear in Oleksiivka, Sumy region, during Russian retreat - 225th Separate Assault Battalion

In the village of Oleksiivka, Sumy region, Ukrainian flags are appearing in the settlement during the retreat of Russian troops. This is reported by UNN with reference to the 225th Separate Assault Regiment.

If the Russian soldiers in this settlement could read that they are just another "you can't remember them all," they would run like the marines of the 810th brigade.

- the message says.

According to the military, the Russian soldiers who remained in the village dug in up to their ears without water or food.

Recall

Andriy Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, noted that the activity of Russian infantry groups in the Sumy direction has significantly decreased.

Also, the occupiers failed to break through the Ukrainian border in Sumy, Chernihiv, and Kharkiv regions.

Zelenskyy: Russia will avoid real diplomacy and ending the war until it feels truly heavy losses16.09.25, 16:25 • 2532 views

Veronika Marchenko

War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Sumy Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast