Zelenskyy: Russia will avoid real diplomacy and ending the war until it feels truly heavy losses

Russia will avoid real diplomacy and ending the war until it feels truly heavy losses, including economic ones, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, reacting to the continuation of Russian strikes on Ukraine and emphasizing the need for strong sanctions and tariffs on Russian trade, UNN writes.

"A typical day for Russia, which, unfortunately, avoids truly strong world pressure in response to the protracted war," Zelenskyy wrote.

The President pointed out: "Night - a series of brutal strikes with rocket artillery and aerial bombs on Zaporizhzhia. On ordinary houses and urban infrastructure. The number of wounded, unfortunately, increased during the day. There are dead. Morning - a repeated strike by Russian drones on a civilian logistics center in the Kyiv region. No military sense. A targeted Russian strike on Ukrainian entrepreneurship."

"Day - a strike on the center of Kharkiv, on university buildings. The National Pharmaceutical University is just a target for Russia. Constant strikes by Russian guided aerial bombs on communities in Sumy, Kharkiv, and Donetsk regions continue. FPV drones are hitting in the Zaporizhzhia region. Constant artillery shelling of Kherson," the Head of State noted.

The only reason Russia can afford all this is that it doesn't hurt. Until Russia feels its truly heavy losses, and first of all economic losses, it will avoid real diplomacy and ending the war. It is important that the world reacts to every strike. It is important that Europe, the United States, the G7 and G20 countries do not give Russia time - time for war. Strong sanctions are needed. Strong tariffs on Russian trade are needed. Strong protection of life is needed - Zelenskyy emphasized.

