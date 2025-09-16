Zelenskyy: Russia will avoid real diplomacy and ending the war until it feels truly heavy losses

$41.230.05
Famous dog Misha is no longer allowed into the Kyiv metro during shelling - animal rights activistsPhoto
10:17 AM • 16173 views
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
Exclusive
10:07 AM • 28790 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
09:54 AM • 17869 views
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih
Exclusive
09:19 AM • 29227 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
08:08 AM • 29660 views
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches
September 16, 07:46 AM • 15300 views
General Staff confirmed damage to Saratov oil refinery in Russia
Exclusive
September 16, 07:30 AM • 34620 views
Digital detox: how to reduce time spent on gadgetsPhoto
September 16, 06:54 AM • 23368 views
Trump likely to meet Zelensky next week in New York - Rubio
September 15, 05:38 PM • 60541 views
Syrskyi dismissed two corps commanders due to personnel and territorial losses - General Staff
Sikorski told Chinese Foreign Minister about the need to respect Ukraine's sovereignty and integritySeptember 16, 06:21 AM • 10927 views
We need to do everything to be ready for war - NawrockiSeptember 16, 06:42 AM • 16764 views
DIU revealed foreign components and the "filling" of the Russian "Geran-3" droneSeptember 16, 07:02 AM • 24346 views
EU postpones consideration of 19th package of sanctions against Russia - PoliticoSeptember 16, 07:25 AM • 29298 views
What Putin promised Trump over the past six months - Ukraine's Foreign Ministry's response10:48 AM • 13792 views
The enemy strikes logistics warehouses. What is known about the Shahed attack in Kyiv Oblast12:55 PM • 7086 views
Police broke into Pivovarov's concert in New York and stopped the performanceVideo12:26 PM • 8600 views
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhotoSeptember 15, 08:11 AM • 44666 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM • 43895 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 48666 views
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitationVideoSeptember 13, 02:46 PM • 53944 views
Zelenskyy: Russia will avoid real diplomacy and ending the war until it feels truly heavy losses

Kyiv • UNN

 • 642 views

President Zelenskyy stated that Russia continues to strike Ukrainian cities, including Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv Oblast, Kharkiv, Sumy Oblast, Donetsk Oblast, and Kherson. He emphasized that the only reason Russia can afford to do this is because it does not feel sufficiently heavy losses.

Zelenskyy: Russia will avoid real diplomacy and ending the war until it feels truly heavy losses

Russia will avoid real diplomacy and ending the war until it feels truly heavy losses, including economic ones, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, reacting to the continuation of Russian strikes on Ukraine and emphasizing the need for strong sanctions and tariffs on Russian trade, UNN writes.

Details

"A typical day for Russia, which, unfortunately, avoids truly strong world pressure in response to the protracted war," Zelenskyy wrote.

What Putin promised Trump over the past six months - Ukraine's Foreign Ministry's response16.09.25, 13:48 • 13847 views

The President pointed out: "Night - a series of brutal strikes with rocket artillery and aerial bombs on Zaporizhzhia. On ordinary houses and urban infrastructure. The number of wounded, unfortunately, increased during the day. There are dead. Morning - a repeated strike by Russian drones on a civilian logistics center in the Kyiv region. No military sense. A targeted Russian strike on Ukrainian entrepreneurship."

"Day - a strike on the center of Kharkiv, on university buildings. The National Pharmaceutical University is just a target for Russia. Constant strikes by Russian guided aerial bombs on communities in Sumy, Kharkiv, and Donetsk regions continue. FPV drones are hitting in the Zaporizhzhia region. Constant artillery shelling of Kherson," the Head of State noted.

The only reason Russia can afford all this is that it doesn't hurt. Until Russia feels its truly heavy losses, and first of all economic losses, it will avoid real diplomacy and ending the war. It is important that the world reacts to every strike. It is important that Europe, the United States, the G7 and G20 countries do not give Russia time - time for war. Strong sanctions are needed. Strong tariffs on Russian trade are needed. Strong protection of life is needed

- Zelenskyy emphasized.

Trump has enough power to make Putin fear him - Zelenskyy16.09.25, 09:26 • 3194 views

Julia Shramko

Donetsk Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Zaporizhzhia
Kherson
Kharkiv