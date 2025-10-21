Number of battles on the front line in 24 hours increased: General Staff updated the combat map

202 battles occurred on the front line yesterday, which is 20% more than the day before, with the Pokrovsk direction remaining the epicenter. Two areas of concentration of Russian invaders with weapons and equipment were hit, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on October 21, showing a map of military operations, writes UNN.

In total, 202 combat engagements took place over the past day. - reported the General Staff.

The enemy launched one missile strike using two missiles, 63 air strikes, dropping 136 guided bombs, against the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements. In addition, they carried out 4364 shellings, 97 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 4335 kamikaze drones for attacks.

"Over the past day, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit two areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment of the Russian invaders," the report states.

Situation by directions

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, six combat engagements took place yesterday. In addition, the enemy launched nine air strikes, dropped 25 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 173 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including seven from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the Defense Forces repelled eleven enemy attacks in the areas of Vovchansk, Bologivka, Kamyanka, and Kutkivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, there were eight attacks by the occupiers. The Defense Forces repelled enemy assault actions near Kupyansk, Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Borivska Andriivka, and Bohuslavka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked seven times, trying to advance in the areas of the settlements of Kopanky, Torske, Drobycheve, Kolodiazi, and Shandryholove.

In the Sloviansk direction, our defenders repelled nine assaults by the occupation forces near Yampil, Serebryanka, Dronivka, Hryhorivka, Vyyimka, Fedorivka, and in the direction of Zvanivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders twice near the settlement of Stupochky.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 22 attacks in the areas of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Toretsk, Katerynivka, Shcherbynivka, Rusynyi Yar, Sofiivka, Poltavka, and in the direction of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Toretsk, Katerynivka, Shcherbynivka, Rusynyi Yar, Sofiivka, and Poltavka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, 76 combat engagements took place in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Shakhove, Dorozhne, Pankivka, Novoekonomichne, Molodetske, Sukhetske, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Chervonyi Lyman, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Zelene, Udachne, Dachne, and in the direction of the settlements of Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the Defense Forces stopped 26 enemy attempts to break through defensive lines in the areas of the settlements of Zaporizhzhia, Andriivka-Klevtsove, Oleksandrograf, Piddubne, Vorone, Sosnivka, Kalynivske, Novohryhorivka, Olhivske, and in the direction of Orestopil, Oleksiivka, and Pryvilne.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations yesterday.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled twenty enemy attacks in the direction of Plavni and Prymorske, near Shcherbaky, Kamyanske, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Stepnohirsk, Stepove.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy made one unsuccessful attempt to approach the positions of Ukrainian units towards the Antonivskyi Bridge.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 1,130 occupiers and 437 pieces of equipment over the past day