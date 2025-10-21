The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 1,130 occupiers and 437 pieces of equipment over the past day

Over the past day, October 20, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1,130 servicemen and 437 units of equipment. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 21.10.25 are approximately:

personnel ‒ 1,132,200 (+1,130) killed

tanks ‒ 11,278 (+8)

armored combat vehicles ‒ 23,436 (37)

artillery systems ‒ 33,902 (+23)

MLRS ‒ 1,524 (0)

air defense systems ‒ 1,229 (0)

aircraft ‒ 428 (0)

helicopters ‒ 346 (0)

UAVs operational-tactical level ‒ 72,600 (+235)

cruise missiles ‒ 3,864 (0)

ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)

submarines ‒ 1 (0)

automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 65,026 (+134)

special equipment ‒ 3,980 (0)

Russian troops intensified in the south, carrying out a series of mechanized assaults in the directions of Shcherbaky–Robotyne–Novopokrovka–Mala Tokmachka. The occupiers used tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, armored personnel carriers, and even motorcycles, trying to break through the defense.

