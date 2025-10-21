Occupiers advanced near several settlements in Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions - DeepState

Russian troops advanced in the area of three settlements in Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions. This is reported by UNN with reference to the DeepState monitoring project.

Details

On the night of October 21, DeepState analysts updated the combat map. According to their data, the occupiers have success near two settlements in Zaporizhzhia region, as well as near Kalynivske in Dnipropetrovsk region.

"The map has been updated. The enemy advanced near Malynivka, Poltavka, and Kalynivske," the post says.

Recall

Russian troops carried out a series of mechanized assaults in the south, using tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, armored personnel carriers, and motorcycles. Most of the equipment was hit before reaching the contact line, but the infantry continued the offensive.

