07:11 AM
Russian attack on Kyiv on November 14: heating problems recorded in two districts of the city
06:10 AM
Russian attack on Kyiv: three dead and 26 injured reportedPhoto
November 13, 09:46 PM
Ukraine's national team suffered a crushing defeat to France in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers
November 13, 06:55 PM
Competition for the position of head of JSC "Gas Transmission System Operator" stopped: the reason is an NABU investigation involving a finalist
November 13, 04:42 PM
Most regions of Ukraine expect new blackout schedules on Friday: 2 to 4 queues will be without electricity
Exclusive
November 13, 02:40 PM
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?Photo
November 13, 02:39 PM
EU announced "productive" talks on financing for Ukraine, but will continue to "address concerns"
November 13, 11:45 AM
"Flamingo", "Bars", "Lyutyi" acted: the General Staff confirmed strikes on a number of important occupation objects
Exclusive
November 13, 11:14 AM
Feast during the plague: how the leadership of the State Biotechnological University receives bonuses despite salary arrears
November 13, 09:10 AM
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions on Mindich and Tsukerman
Tags
Authors
Frontline battles decreased by almost a quarter in 24 hours: updated map from the General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 810 views

Over the past day, 172 combat engagements were recorded on the front, which is almost a quarter less than the day before. The Pokrovsk direction remains the epicenter, accounting for almost a third of the combat engagements.

Frontline battles decreased by almost a quarter in 24 hours: updated map from the General Staff

172 battles took place at the front yesterday, which is almost a quarter less than the day before, with the Pokrovsk direction remaining the epicenter, accounting for almost a third of the clashes, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on November 14, showing a map of the hostilities, writes UNN.

In total, 172 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

- reported the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched 42 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, dropping 93 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out 4,714 shellings, 97 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 6,059 kamikaze drones for attacks.

"Over the past day, the aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit four areas of concentration of personnel and equipment and one other important object of the Russian invaders," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, four combat engagements took place yesterday. The enemy launched one air strike, dropped a total of four guided aerial bombs, and carried out 194 artillery shellings, including four from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, 11 combat engagements took place in the areas of Vovchansk, Synelnykove, Dvorichanske, and Krasne Pershe.

In the Kupyansk direction, 11 enemy attacks took place yesterday. The Defense Forces repelled enemy assault actions in the areas of Kupyansk, Novoosinove, Petropavlivka, Pishchane, and Hlushkivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 13 times, trying to advance in the areas of the settlements of Novyi Myr, Hlushchenkove, Novomykhailivka, Druzhliubivka, Hrekivka, Tverdokhlibove, Stavky, and Lyman.

In the Sloviansk direction, over the past day, the enemy carried out nine attacks on the positions of our units in the areas of the settlements of Yampil, Serebryanka, Siversk, and Fedorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 16 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar, and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 51 offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Sukhetske, Shakhove, Bilytske, Razine, Rodynske, Dorozhne, Chervonyi Lyman, Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Dachne, and Filiia.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 12 attacks on the positions of our troops near the settlements of Yalta, Orestopil, Yehorivka, Pershotravneve, and Rybne.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces six times in the areas of the settlements of Vysoké, Zelenyi Hai, Yablukove, Solodke, and Bilohirya.

In the Orikhiv direction, the aggressor conducted 12 attacks in the areas of Mala Tokmachka, Stepove, Shcherbaky, Mali Shcherbaky, Prymorske, Stepnohirsk, and Plavni.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy conducted one unsuccessful offensive action in the direction of the Antonivskyi Bridge.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

General Staff updates enemy losses: Russians lost over a thousand soldiers and almost five hundred UAVs in a day14.11.25, 07:18 • 1846 views

Julia Shramko

