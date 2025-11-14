General Staff updates enemy losses: Russians lost over a thousand soldiers and almost five hundred UAVs in a day

$42.040.02
Russian attack on Kyiv on November 14: heating problems recorded in two districts of the city
06:10 AM • 4114 views
Russian attack on Kyiv: three dead and 26 injured reportedPhoto
November 13, 09:46 PM • 54204 views
Ukraine's national team suffered a crushing defeat to France in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers
November 13, 06:55 PM • 94880 views
Competition for the position of head of JSC "Gas Transmission System Operator" stopped: the reason is an NABU investigation involving a finalist
November 13, 04:42 PM • 97838 views
Most regions of Ukraine expect new blackout schedules on Friday: 2 to 4 queues will be without electricity
Exclusive
November 13, 02:40 PM • 195616 views
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?Photo
November 13, 02:39 PM • 104312 views
EU announced "productive" talks on financing for Ukraine, but will continue to "address concerns"
November 13, 11:45 AM • 98780 views
"Flamingo", "Bars", "Lyutyi" acted: the General Staff confirmed strikes on a number of important occupation objects
Exclusive
November 13, 11:14 AM • 171008 views
Feast during the plague: how the leadership of the State Biotechnological University receives bonuses despite salary arrears
November 13, 09:10 AM • 46718 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions on Mindich and Tsukerman
Rescuers extinguished a large-scale fire at an industrial facility in SumyPhotoNovember 13, 10:01 PM • 36713 views
Evening explosions in Donetsk: the center of the occupied city is de-energized, metallurgical plant hit - social networksVideoNovember 13, 10:29 PM • 42254 views
Night explosions in Kyiv: air defense is working, UAV hit a residential buildingNovember 13, 10:58 PM • 63382 views
Kyiv is under a massive combined enemy attack: hits on residential buildings, fires, and woundedNovember 13, 11:22 PM • 78850 views
Attack on Kyiv: 1 person killed, 24 injured, over 40 rescuedPhoto04:13 AM • 10772 views
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?Photo
Exclusive
November 13, 02:40 PM • 195630 views
Feast during the plague: how the leadership of the State Biotechnological University receives bonuses despite salary arrears
Exclusive
November 13, 11:14 AM • 171015 views
Food for well-being: top vegan and gluten-free recipesPhotoNovember 13, 10:59 AM • 67132 views
Gas and electricity prices in Europe: where is it cheaper, and where is it more expensive?November 13, 08:23 AM • 55354 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine to play France tomorrowPhotoNovember 12, 02:08 PM • 111973 views
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the VaticanPhotoNovember 12, 08:00 PM • 60297 views
Before meeting with movie stars, Pope Leo XIV revealed his four favorite filmsNovember 12, 04:40 PM • 60348 views
Marriott-branded hotels evicted guests after partner Sonder's bankruptcyNovember 12, 09:10 AM • 49882 views
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second seasonVideoNovember 12, 07:09 AM • 88034 views
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - surveyNovember 12, 06:57 AM • 87524 views
General Staff updates enemy losses: Russians lost over a thousand soldiers and almost five hundred UAVs in a day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1846 views

On November 13, Russian troops lost 1040 soldiers and 442 UAVs. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 14.11.25 are estimated at over 1.1 million personnel.

General Staff updates enemy losses: Russians lost over a thousand soldiers and almost five hundred UAVs in a day

On November 13, Russian troops lost 1040 soldiers and 442 UAVs in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by  UNN  with reference to  data  of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 14.11.25  are approximately:

  • personnel ‒  1156400 (+1040) killed
    • tanks ‒  11344 (0) armored combat vehicles ‒  23569 (+2)
      • artillery systems ‒  34423 (+35)
        • MLRS ‒  1540 (0)
          • air defense systems ‒  1242 (0)
            • aircraft ‒  428 (0)
              • helicopters ‒  347 (0)
                • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒  80387 (+442)
                  • cruise missiles ‒  3926 (0)
                    • ships / boats ‒  28 (0)
                      • submarines ‒  1 (0)
                        • automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒  67306 (+95)
                          • special equipment ‒  3996 (0)

                            Data is being updated.

                            Recall

                            Russian troops in October  lost  25,000 servicemen due to the actions of Ukrainian UAVs. This is the largest loss in one month since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, said President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

                            Ukraine faces 'eternal war' if Europe doesn't increase pressure on Russia – former NATO Secretary General06.11.25, 15:25 • 3076 views

                            Vadim Khlyudzinsky

