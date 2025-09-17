Enemy launched 590 attacks on Zaporizhzhia region: there are dead and wounded - OVA

Over the past day, Russian troops launched massive strikes on Zaporizhzhia and settlements in the region. As a result of the shelling, one person was killed and 22 were injured, including four children. This was reported by head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, according to UNN.

Details

According to the administration, the occupiers launched 590 attacks on 15 settlements in the region. In particular, 12 air attacks were recorded on Balabyne, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Bilohirya, Chervone, and Uspenivka. Also, 406 kamikaze drones of various types, mostly FPV, were directed at Tavriyske, Bilenke, Plavni, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Chervone, Charivne, and Novoandriyivka.

In addition, four MLRS shellings were carried out on Zaporizhzhia, Plavni, Chervone, and Novodanylivka. Another 168 artillery strikes hit the territory of Plavni, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Chervone, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Novoandriyivka.

329 reports were received about damage to apartment buildings and private houses, educational institutions, cars, outbuildings, commercial and warehouse premises. - Fedorov reported.

In addition, according to the OVA, a shuttle bus was damaged during shelling in Vasylivka district, and one person was injured. Also, an FPV drone hit a parked bus in Prymorsk, and the vehicle was damaged. The injured person received medical assistance.

Recall

On the night of September 16, the enemy at least 10 times struck Zaporizhzhia, presumably with a "Tornado-S" MLRS. The number of injured, according to the State Emergency Service, increased to 20 people.