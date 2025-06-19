Zaporizhzhia Region Under Attack: Enemy Struck the Region 410 Times, One Injured

Over the past day, the occupiers carried out 410 strikes on 12 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region, with one person wounded. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (RMA), Ivan Fedorov, via Ivan Fedorov, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to the official, yesterday the enemy targeted: Kam'yanske, Huliaypole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Novodarivka, Olhivske, Uspenivka, Pavlivka, and Temirivka.

A 62-year-old man was wounded as a result of the enemy attack on the Polohy district. - the message reads.

The enemy carried out 10 aerial bombardments of Huliaypole, Olhivske, Uspenivka, Pavlivka, and Temirivka, as well as:

▪️264 UAVs of various modifications (mostly FPV) attacked Kam'yanske, Huliaypole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Novodarivka.

▪️4 MLRS strikes hit Kam'yanske, Huliaypole, Novodanylivka, and Mala Tokmachka.

▪️132 artillery strikes were delivered to the territory of Kam'yanske, Huliaypole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Novodarivka.

"We received 94 reports of damage to private houses, apartments, cars, and infrastructure facilities," Fedorov added.

Recall

In the night of June 18, 2025, at least 13 enemy UAVs attacked Zaporizhzhia. As a result of the enemy shelling, a fire broke out at one of the enterprises, facades and windows in high-rise buildings were damaged, warehouse premises were destroyed, and cars burned down.

"Russia is hitting defense industry facilities": Putin cynically commented on the bloody strike on Kyiv