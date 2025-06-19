Zaporizhzhia Region Under Attack: Enemy Struck the Region 410 Times, One Injured

$41.530.01
48.020.05
ukenru
World Football Day for Children: How Children's Football is Developing and Facing Challenges in Ukraine
05:33 AM • 8826 views
World Football Day for Children: How Children's Football is Developing and Facing Challenges in Ukraine
June 18, 11:09 PM • 32395 views
Putin stated he is ready to meet with Zelensky, but will not sign anything with him (video)
Exclusive
June 18, 04:37 PM • 31938 views
Every dollar invested in the aviation industry can yield another five dollars for the economy - aviation expert Dolintse
Exclusive
June 18, 04:24 PM • 79768 views
"It's not forbidden to live beautifully": expert doubts the expediency of ARMA purchasing cars for almost 3 million UAH during the war
Exclusive
June 18, 02:59 PM • 69516 views
Political scientist on WHO high-ranking official's visit to the RF: a signal that such organizations need changes and reform
Exclusive
June 18, 02:42 PM • 78122 views
The Ministry of Energy commented on the possibility of power outages in the summer
Exclusive
June 18, 02:21 PM • 68399 views
Fuel prices in Ukraine are rising again: the cost of gasoline could reach UAH 60-70
Exclusive
June 18, 01:14 PM • 113875 views
Russian GOSTs vs. Ukrainian Army: Why Two Combat Helicopters Risk Returning from Repair Without Weapons
Exclusive
June 18, 11:40 AM • 55431 views
Top 20 most enviable bachelors in Ukraine: who made the list?
Exclusive
June 18, 09:18 AM • 62326 views
Trump Fled Responsibility: Political Scientist on the Results of the G7 Summit for Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
5m/s
57%
747mm
Popular news
7-year-old Odesa resident, undergoing cancer treatment, died during attack in Israel - Office of the President of UkraineJune 18, 08:27 PM • 10406 views
European diplomats will hold talks with Iran on the nuclear program in Geneva - ReutersJune 18, 09:08 PM • 2572 views
Trump approved the US attack plan on Iran, but did not give the final order - WSJJune 18, 10:03 PM • 5872 views
"Russia is hitting defense industry facilities": Putin cynically commented on the bloody strike on Kyiv12:08 AM • 11503 views
U.S. Senate delays sanctions against Russia until at least July02:52 AM • 17151 views
Publications
World Football Day for Children: How Children's Football is Developing and Facing Challenges in Ukraine05:33 AM • 8826 views
Why the issue of prosecutor salaries is relevantJune 18, 03:11 PM • 65371 views
Kyiv court demands intensification of investigation into case against NBU's chief lawyer ZymaJune 18, 01:36 PM • 110198 views
Russian GOSTs vs. Ukrainian Army: Why Two Combat Helicopters Risk Returning from Repair Without Weapons
Exclusive
June 18, 01:14 PM • 113875 views
Last in line: which EU countries still use Soviet aircraft and why it is important for UkraineJune 17, 03:35 PM • 210447 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ali Khamenei
Marco Rubio
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Iran
Ukraine
Israel
United States
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tinder launches new Double Date featureJune 17, 03:09 PM • 124544 views
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created June 16, 05:56 PM • 178646 views
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump June 16, 03:30 PM • 187866 views
In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosenJune 16, 09:17 AM • 245114 views
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from criticsJune 15, 08:57 AM • 119530 views
Actual
2S22 "Bohdana"
CAESAR self-propelled howitzer
The Times
Instagram
Google Play

Zaporizhzhia Region Under Attack: Enemy Struck the Region 410 Times, One Injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1452 views

Russian troops carried out 410 strikes on 12 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region, resulting in one person being injured. Private houses, apartments, cars, and infrastructure facilities were damaged.

Zaporizhzhia Region Under Attack: Enemy Struck the Region 410 Times, One Injured

Over the past day, the occupiers carried out 410 strikes on 12 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region, with one person wounded. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (RMA), Ivan Fedorov, via Ivan Fedorov, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to the official, yesterday the enemy targeted: Kam'yanske, Huliaypole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Novodarivka, Olhivske, Uspenivka, Pavlivka, and Temirivka.

A 62-year-old man was wounded as a result of the enemy attack on the Polohy district.

- the message reads. 

The enemy carried out 10 aerial bombardments of Huliaypole, Olhivske, Uspenivka, Pavlivka, and Temirivka, as well as:

▪️264 UAVs of various modifications (mostly FPV) attacked Kam'yanske, Huliaypole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Novodarivka.

▪️4 MLRS strikes hit Kam'yanske, Huliaypole, Novodanylivka, and Mala Tokmachka.

▪️132 artillery strikes were delivered to the territory of Kam'yanske, Huliaypole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Novodarivka.

"We received 94 reports of damage to private houses, apartments, cars, and infrastructure facilities," Fedorov added.

Recall

In the night of June 18, 2025, at least 13 enemy UAVs attacked Zaporizhzhia. As a result of the enemy shelling, a fire broke out at one of the enterprises, facades and windows in high-rise buildings were damaged, warehouse premises were destroyed, and cars burned down.

"Russia is hitting defense industry facilities": Putin cynically commented on the bloody strike on Kyiv19.06.25, 02:08 • 11324 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Mala Tokmachka
Gulyaypole
Zaporizhzhia
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9