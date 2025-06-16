In a day, the enemy launched 426 strikes on the Zaporizhzhia region: one injured

Over the past day, June 15, Russian invaders launched 426 strikes on 14 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (OVA) Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

A 46-year-old man was wounded in an enemy attack on Magdalinivka. - the official said in a statement.

According to the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA, the enemy carried out 3 air strikes on Zaliznychne, Bilohirya and Olhivske. As well as:

225 UAVs of various modifications (mainly FPV) attacked Zaporizhzhia, Magdalinivka, Lobkove, Kamyanske, Gulyaipole, Shcherbaki, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne and Novodarivka.

5 MLRS attacks covered Gulyaipole, Novoandriivka and Mala Tokmachka.

193 artillery strikes were carried out on the territory of Kamyanske, Lobkove, Gulyaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne and Novodarivka.

"7 reports of damage to private houses, apartments, cars and infrastructure facilities were received," Fedorov added.

On the night of June 16, the Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia with ударними drones. As a result of the shelling, a fire broke out at one of the industrial enterprises, but, according to preliminary data, there were no casualties.

