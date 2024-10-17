Russian troops strike 424 times at 8 settlements in Zaporizhzhia
The occupiers attacked Zaporizhzhia region 424 times per day, using aircraft, UAVs, MLRS and artillery. Residential buildings and infrastructure were damaged, but civilians were not harmed.
During the day, the invaders struck 424 times in 8 settlements of Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov in Telegram, UNN reports.
- Russian troops carried out 10 air strikes on Mala Tokmachka and Novodanylivka.
Details
- Russian troops carried out 10 air strikes on Mala Tokmachka and Novodanylivka.
- 263 UAVs of various modifications attacked Lobkove, Hulyaypole, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Levadne.
- Novodanilivka, Levadne and Novoandriivka were shelled with 15 MLRS attacks.
- 136 artillery shells were fired on the territory of Lobkove, Huliaypole, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Levadne.
