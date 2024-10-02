ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Farmer finds 500-kilogram FAB bomb in field in Zaporizhzhia region

Farmer finds 500-kilogram FAB bomb in field in Zaporizhzhia region

Kyiv  •  UNN

A local farmer found a FAB-500 high-explosive aircraft bomb in his field. The SES sappers removed and destroyed the explosive object, urging him not to touch suspicious findings.

In Zaporizhzhia region, a local farmer discovered a FAB-500 high-explosive aircraft bomb in his field, sappers seized and destroyed the explosive object, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Wednesday in social networks, UNN reports.

Details

"In Zaporizhzhia region, a local farmer found a five-hundred-kilogram FAB-500 high-explosive aircraft bomb in his field," the statement said.

The man, as indicated, immediately called the State Emergency Service sappers, who used special equipment to remove and transport the explosive object to a specially prepared place and destroy it.

"If you see something suspicious, please do not approach the find, do not touch it with your hands," the SES emphasized.

Earlier KFI experts told why the enemy began to use guided aerial bombs more often to attack Ukraine.

"Missiles and Shaheds are relatively limited and more materially expensive weapons for the enemy. They are systematically trying to replenish their stocks in various ways, but in general, it is a matter of producing them from scratch. At the same time, the Russians have accumulated tens of thousands of aircraft bombs in their warehouses that can be used to equip frontline aircraft," the experts noted.

