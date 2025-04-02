NYT: Putin continues to push - with Trump and on the battlefield

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 11073 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
03:18 PM • 98888 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 163003 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 103016 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 339368 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 171969 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 143854 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 195844 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124371 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108079 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

NYT: Putin continues to push - with Trump and on the battlefield

Kyiv • UNN

 • 78494 views

Despite US efforts, Putin continues his offensive in Ukraine and puts forward new conditions for negotiations. Experts believe that the interests of Putin and Trump do not coincide.

NYT: Putin continues to push - with Trump and on the battlefield

For two months, the White House has been "warmly embracing the Kremlin," but Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has given little in return, despite his "willingness to cooperate." This is reported in The New York Times article headlined Times "Putin continues to push - with Trump and on the battlefield", reports UNN.

Details

The authors note that Putin's drones are "flooding Ukrainian cities" and his negotiating tactics are testing the patience of "the friendliest White House he has faced in decades."

His forces continued to bomb Ukraine, both on the front lines and deep inside Ukraine. He hardly budged in peace talks, agreeing to an unconditional 30-day ceasefire with a multitude of conditions. His subordinates dragged out the talks, voicing demands for a limited Black Sea truce in recent days

- the authors write.

They recall that Putin later suggested that a temporary Ukrainian government under the auspices of the UN and elections in Ukraine might be needed to pave the way for a final end to the war.

It was implied that there would be no quick peace, and Mr. Putin reiterated that he could not reach an agreement with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, whom Moscow has been vilifying for months as illegitimate

- the article says.

US Senators Threaten 500% Tariffs for Countries Buying Russian Oil, Gas, and Uranium - The Hill02.04.25, 01:21 • 66923 views

The publication recalls that US President Donald Trump "drew attention to this" and threatened to impose tariffs on any country that buys Russian oil, "which could weaken Moscow's most important source of revenue for the war."

I think Trump wants a deal with Putin so badly that he won't immediately go in the other direction and put pressure on Russia. But I think we are approaching a tipping point where Trump realizes that Putin may not be interested in any deal and will keep putting something extra on the table of what he wants to get

- said Stefan Meister, a Russia expert at the German Council on Foreign Relations.

In his opinion, Trump's main problem is his great desire to end the war as soon as possible.

"That is why the American president refuses to go the opposite way and put significant pressure on it. ... The Trump team has the illusion that Putin will give them what they want. But Putin's interests are the opposite. They do not intersect. It is just a figment of the current American leadership's imagination, and these illusions are doomed to be painfully shattered," the expert concludes.

Let us remind you

Earlier, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said that Russia does not accept US proposals for a ceasefire in Ukraine, considering them an attempt to impose a scheme without taking into account the root causes of the conflict. Moscow says it is seriously but negatively considering the American ideas.

Peace agreement: Trump threatened Putin with increased sanctions if he "does not complete this task"01.04.25, 03:25 • 140094 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

WarPolitics
The New York Times
White House
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
