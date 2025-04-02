NYT: Putin continues to push - with Trump and on the battlefield
Despite US efforts, Putin continues his offensive in Ukraine and puts forward new conditions for negotiations. Experts believe that the interests of Putin and Trump do not coincide.
For two months, the White House has been "warmly embracing the Kremlin," but Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has given little in return, despite his "willingness to cooperate." This is reported in The New York Times article headlined Times "Putin continues to push - with Trump and on the battlefield", reports UNN.
The authors note that Putin's drones are "flooding Ukrainian cities" and his negotiating tactics are testing the patience of "the friendliest White House he has faced in decades."
His forces continued to bomb Ukraine, both on the front lines and deep inside Ukraine. He hardly budged in peace talks, agreeing to an unconditional 30-day ceasefire with a multitude of conditions. His subordinates dragged out the talks, voicing demands for a limited Black Sea truce in recent days
They recall that Putin later suggested that a temporary Ukrainian government under the auspices of the UN and elections in Ukraine might be needed to pave the way for a final end to the war.
It was implied that there would be no quick peace, and Mr. Putin reiterated that he could not reach an agreement with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, whom Moscow has been vilifying for months as illegitimate
The publication recalls that US President Donald Trump "drew attention to this" and threatened to impose tariffs on any country that buys Russian oil, "which could weaken Moscow's most important source of revenue for the war."
I think Trump wants a deal with Putin so badly that he won't immediately go in the other direction and put pressure on Russia. But I think we are approaching a tipping point where Trump realizes that Putin may not be interested in any deal and will keep putting something extra on the table of what he wants to get
In his opinion, Trump's main problem is his great desire to end the war as soon as possible.
"That is why the American president refuses to go the opposite way and put significant pressure on it. ... The Trump team has the illusion that Putin will give them what they want. But Putin's interests are the opposite. They do not intersect. It is just a figment of the current American leadership's imagination, and these illusions are doomed to be painfully shattered," the expert concludes.
Earlier, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said that Russia does not accept US proposals for a ceasefire in Ukraine, considering them an attempt to impose a scheme without taking into account the root causes of the conflict. Moscow says it is seriously but negatively considering the American ideas.
