Russian military tried to break through to Novodanylivka and Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhzhia - DeepState

Kyiv • UNN

 • 230 views

The Russian army launched minor attacks in Zaporizhzhia, attempting to break through the defense in Novodanylivka and Mala Tokmachka. Ukrainian troops stopped them, controlling the situation and recording weak enemy attempts to probe the defense.

Russian military tried to break through to Novodanylivka and Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhzhia - DeepState

On Friday, November 21, the Russian army carried out several minor attacks in Zaporizhzhia, trying to break through the defense in Novodanylivka and Mala Tokmachka, but Ukrainian troops stopped them and continue to control the situation, recording weak attempts by the enemy to probe the defense. This is reported by the monitoring project DeepState, as reported by UNN.

A tank and an armored personnel carrier attempted to break through to Novodanylivka. The armored personnel carrier managed to reach the settlement, disembark troops, but on its return, our drone pilots caught up with it north of Robotyne. The fate of those infantrymen who "flew" deep into our defense is obvious.

- the message says.

According to DeepState, the enemy also tried to break through to Mala Tokmachka from Novopokrovka with two armored combat vehicles and a tank, but Ukrainian soldiers met them with fire.

"The enemy's probing of our defense continues. Currently, the enemy is using a rather small amount of resources, and if the Kadyrovites succeed in these attempts, it will exclusively symbolize problems in the defense of the SOF, as is currently happening in the Huliaipole area," the project analysts write.

It is noted that the enemy has not yet introduced a larger resource, although the previous assault attempt was more massive.

Recall

On November 21, DeepState analysts reported that Russian troops are advancing into the central part of Pokrovsk, setting up positions and moving to a full-scale battle for the city. The Ukrainian Armed Forces are hunting in the railway area, but the detection of infantry groups indicates a threat to the railway track.

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
Technology
War in Ukraine
Pokrovsk
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Mala Tokmachka
Gulyaypole