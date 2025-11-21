$42.150.06
48.520.22
ukenru
07:13 PM • 4560 views
Ukraine will have to give up part of its territories - Trump
04:45 PM • 12084 views
Ukraine, USA, and Europe will work at the advisor level to make the path to peace viable: Zelenskyy revealed details of an hour-long conversation with Vance
04:23 PM • 16415 views
In Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect on November 22: how many queues will be without electricity
04:14 PM • 16325 views
Trump announces 'deadline' for Ukraine to accept peace plan
Exclusive
04:05 PM • 20831 views
There are doubts that Russia will sign it: experts assessed the US "peace plan"
02:48 PM • 15465 views
Ukraine may face a very difficult choice: loss of dignity or the risk of losing a key partner - ZelenskyyVideo
November 21, 01:06 PM • 16961 views
US issues ultimatum to Ukraine on peace plan: threat of arms and intelligence supply cut-off - Reuters
November 21, 12:43 PM • 16603 views
Cyclone to bring snow and black ice to the west, temperature contrasts across Ukraine - meteorologist
November 21, 11:38 AM • 33712 views
"Death for big money": stories of clients of the scandalous Odesa clinic OdrexPhotoVideo
November 21, 10:22 AM • 20511 views
NABU commented on reports of the interrogation of former Justice Minister Halushchenko
“Waiting drones” have become active in Sumy region: they attack civilians and transport infrastructure

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110 views

The head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Hryhorov, stated that cases of Russia using so-called “waiting drones” against the civilian population have increased in the region.

“Waiting drones” have become active in Sumy region: they attack civilians and transport infrastructure

In Sumy region, an increase in "waiting drones" has been observed, which primarily attack the civilian population and transport infrastructure. This was stated by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, as reported by UNN.

Details

"We have noted an increase in the enemy's so-called 'waiting drones'. These attack drones are primarily aimed at the civilian population, at transport infrastructure, at our roads. They strike communal equipment, civilian transport," Hryhorov said.

He urged residents of the border areas not to delay evacuation.

Recall

On the night of November 21, Russians attacked Odesa. As a result of the shelling, four people were injured, three of whom were hospitalized with burns and blast injuries. A residential building and an enterprise were also damaged.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in Ukraine
Technology
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Sumy Oblast
Odesa