“Waiting drones” have become active in Sumy region: they attack civilians and transport infrastructure

In Sumy region, an increase in "waiting drones" has been observed, which primarily attack the civilian population and transport infrastructure. This was stated by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, as reported by UNN.

Details

"We have noted an increase in the enemy's so-called 'waiting drones'. These attack drones are primarily aimed at the civilian population, at transport infrastructure, at our roads. They strike communal equipment, civilian transport," Hryhorov said.

He urged residents of the border areas not to delay evacuation.

Recall

