247 battles on the front, most in Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions: map

$42.300.10
48.950.00
ukenru
November 27, 10:24 PM • 11132 views
Yermak: Zelenskyy will not sign any document on renouncing territories as long as he is President of Ukraine
November 27, 06:30 PM • 23159 views
Zelenskyy announces important negotiations next week
November 27, 05:31 PM • 22734 views
Fatal road accident involving a former prosecutor: the prosecution, led by Prosecutor General Kravchenko, requests 10 years in prison for the defendant
Exclusive
November 27, 03:25 PM • 34555 views
December 2025: when to expect geomagnetic storms and how to protect your health
Exclusive
November 27, 02:27 PM • 39915 views
Benefits are not expenses, but profit: aviation can repay state support threefold
November 27, 02:21 PM • 22397 views
Ukrainian and American delegations to continue joint work on peace agreement at the end of the week - OP
Exclusive
November 27, 02:12 PM • 32688 views
There is a possibility that Russia will do everything possible to put Ukraine in disfavor with the Trump administration: political scientist assessed the US peace plan
Exclusive
November 27, 01:37 PM • 25368 views
Court resumes criminal investigation against NBU chief lawyer Oleksandr ZymaPhoto
November 27, 12:53 PM • 14854 views
Ukraine managed to remove the point about "full amnesty" from the US peace plan - Stefanishyna
November 27, 12:37 PM • 18292 views
From gambling to medicine: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 1Photo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
1.5m/s
85%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Occupiers use recreation centers in Sevastopol to disguise their units - "ATESH"PhotoNovember 27, 09:41 PM • 6702 views
The Netherlands prepares a new plan for the return of Ukrainian refugees: what will changeNovember 27, 10:59 PM • 10269 views
Drone attacked military town in Chechnya: detailsVideoNovember 27, 11:31 PM • 4284 views
After the war, Ukraine will have up to 6 million veterans and their family members - SvyrydenkoPhoto12:57 AM • 7264 views
Ministry of Defense: Russia uses "Shaheds" to hunt Ukrainian planes and helicopters01:30 AM • 7312 views
Publications
Relatives of victims of the scandalous Odrex clinic called on law enforcement to investigate and punish those responsible for the death of their loved ones - videoVideoNovember 27, 03:30 PM • 25023 views
December 2025: when to expect geomagnetic storms and how to protect your health
Exclusive
November 27, 03:25 PM • 34556 views
Benefits are not expenses, but profit: aviation can repay state support threefold
Exclusive
November 27, 02:27 PM • 39916 views
There is a possibility that Russia will do everything possible to put Ukraine in disfavor with the Trump administration: political scientist assessed the US peace plan
Exclusive
November 27, 02:12 PM • 32689 views
Ukrainian companies with ties to Russia earned UAH 150.3 billion in 2024 - YouControl studyPhotoNovember 27, 01:38 PM • 26138 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Andriy Yermak
Cyril Ramaphosa
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
White House
Washington, D.C.
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk direction02:36 AM • 2382 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 30218 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 51181 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 84466 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 99840 views
Actual
Technology
Shahed-136
The Diplomat
FIM-92 Stinger
Lancet (loitering munition)

247 battles on the front, most in Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions: map

Kyiv • UNN

 • 318 views

Over the past day, 247 combat engagements were recorded on the front, exceeding the figures of the previous day. The enemy launched one missile strike, 53 air strikes, 3470 shellings, and used 2814 kamikaze drones.

247 battles on the front, most in Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions: map

247 battles took place on the front line yesterday, which is more than the day before, mostly in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary at 8 a.m. on November 28, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN.

Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the onslaught of the occupiers, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. In total, 247 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

- reported the General Staff.

The enemy launched one missile strike using one missile, 53 air strikes, dropping 133 guided aerial bombs, on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements. In addition, they carried out 3470 shellings, 130 of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 2814 kamikaze drones for attacks.

Air strikes hit, in particular, the areas of the settlements of Ternuvate, Huliaipole, Hryhorivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Prydniprovske in Kherson Oblast.

"Over the past day, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit one area of concentration of enemy personnel," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, eight combat engagements took place yesterday. The enemy launched five air strikes, using 11 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 140 shellings, one of which was from a multiple rocket launcher system.

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy tried to break through the defensive lines of our defenders six times near Vovchansk, Ambarnyi, and Dvorichanske.

In the Kupyansk direction, there were six enemy attacks yesterday. Our defenders repelled assault actions of the enemy in the direction of the settlements of Petropavlivka, Mala Shapivka, Pishchane, Novoplatonivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy conducted 29 attacks, trying to penetrate our defense near the settlements of Hrekivka, Karpivka, Novoiehorivka, Serednie, Novoselivka, Shandryholove, Torske and towards Novyi Myr, Hlushchenkove, Druzhliubivka, Olhivka, Stavky, Drobycheve, Oleksandrivka.

In the Sloviansk direction, over the past day, our defenders stopped 13 enemy attempts to advance in the areas of the settlements of Yampil, Dronivka, Serebryanka, Vyyimka, Fedorivka and in the direction of Zakitne.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders repelled three enemy attacks in the area of Chasiv Yar and towards Bondarne.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 31 attacks towards Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Stepanivka and in the areas of the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 59 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Nove Shakhove, Zatyshok, Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Novoekonomichne, Pishchane, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novomykolaivka, Dachne and in the directions of Hryshyne and Novopavlivka.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out 29 attacks over the past day near the settlements of Yalta, Andriivka-Klevtsove, Verbove, Pryvilne, Rybne, Zelenyi Hai, Piddubne, Vorone, Stepove, Sichneve, Sosnivka, Krasnohirske and in the direction of Oleksiivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, our defenders repelled 20 enemy attacks near the settlements of Zatyshshia, Solodke, Chervone and towards the settlements of Dobropillia, Pryluky, Varvarivka, Huliaipole.

In the Orikhiv direction, 10 enemy attacks were repelled towards Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Stepnohirsk, Prymorske and in the area of Kamianske and Stepove.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the Defense Forces repelled one enemy attack towards the Antonivskyi Bridge.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Minus 1100 soldiers and 63 UAVs per day: General Staff updated Russian losses in the war in Ukraine28.11.25, 07:16 • 1306 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Vovchansk
Pokrovsk
Sloviansk
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Myrnohrad
Mala Tokmachka
Kherson Oblast
Gulyaypole
Chasiv Yar
Kostiantynivka
Kramatorsk
Kupiansk