247 battles on the front, most in Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions: map

247 battles took place on the front line yesterday, which is more than the day before, mostly in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary at 8 a.m. on November 28, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN.

Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the onslaught of the occupiers, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. In total, 247 combat engagements were recorded over the past day. - reported the General Staff.

The enemy launched one missile strike using one missile, 53 air strikes, dropping 133 guided aerial bombs, on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements. In addition, they carried out 3470 shellings, 130 of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 2814 kamikaze drones for attacks.

Air strikes hit, in particular, the areas of the settlements of Ternuvate, Huliaipole, Hryhorivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Prydniprovske in Kherson Oblast.

"Over the past day, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit one area of concentration of enemy personnel," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, eight combat engagements took place yesterday. The enemy launched five air strikes, using 11 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 140 shellings, one of which was from a multiple rocket launcher system.

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy tried to break through the defensive lines of our defenders six times near Vovchansk, Ambarnyi, and Dvorichanske.

In the Kupyansk direction, there were six enemy attacks yesterday. Our defenders repelled assault actions of the enemy in the direction of the settlements of Petropavlivka, Mala Shapivka, Pishchane, Novoplatonivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy conducted 29 attacks, trying to penetrate our defense near the settlements of Hrekivka, Karpivka, Novoiehorivka, Serednie, Novoselivka, Shandryholove, Torske and towards Novyi Myr, Hlushchenkove, Druzhliubivka, Olhivka, Stavky, Drobycheve, Oleksandrivka.

In the Sloviansk direction, over the past day, our defenders stopped 13 enemy attempts to advance in the areas of the settlements of Yampil, Dronivka, Serebryanka, Vyyimka, Fedorivka and in the direction of Zakitne.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders repelled three enemy attacks in the area of Chasiv Yar and towards Bondarne.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 31 attacks towards Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Stepanivka and in the areas of the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 59 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Nove Shakhove, Zatyshok, Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Novoekonomichne, Pishchane, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novomykolaivka, Dachne and in the directions of Hryshyne and Novopavlivka.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out 29 attacks over the past day near the settlements of Yalta, Andriivka-Klevtsove, Verbove, Pryvilne, Rybne, Zelenyi Hai, Piddubne, Vorone, Stepove, Sichneve, Sosnivka, Krasnohirske and in the direction of Oleksiivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, our defenders repelled 20 enemy attacks near the settlements of Zatyshshia, Solodke, Chervone and towards the settlements of Dobropillia, Pryluky, Varvarivka, Huliaipole.

In the Orikhiv direction, 10 enemy attacks were repelled towards Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Stepnohirsk, Prymorske and in the area of Kamianske and Stepove.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the Defense Forces repelled one enemy attack towards the Antonivskyi Bridge.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Minus 1100 soldiers and 63 UAVs per day: General Staff updated Russian losses in the war in Ukraine