November 27, 10:24 PM • 9070 views
Yermak: Zelenskyy will not sign any document on renouncing territories as long as he is President of Ukraine
November 27, 06:30 PM • 19985 views
Zelenskyy announces important negotiations next week
November 27, 05:31 PM • 20674 views
Fatal road accident involving a former prosecutor: the prosecution, led by Prosecutor General Kravchenko, requests 10 years in prison for the defendant
Exclusive
November 27, 03:25 PM • 31297 views
December 2025: when to expect geomagnetic storms and how to protect your health
Exclusive
November 27, 02:27 PM • 37044 views
Benefits are not expenses, but profit: aviation can repay state support threefold
November 27, 02:21 PM • 21572 views
Ukrainian and American delegations to continue joint work on peace agreement at the end of the week - OP
Exclusive
November 27, 02:12 PM • 30980 views
There is a possibility that Russia will do everything possible to put Ukraine in disfavor with the Trump administration: political scientist assessed the US peace plan
Exclusive
November 27, 01:37 PM • 24160 views
Court resumes criminal investigation against NBU chief lawyer Oleksandr ZymaPhoto
November 27, 12:53 PM • 14597 views
Ukraine managed to remove the point about "full amnesty" from the US peace plan - Stefanishyna
November 27, 12:37 PM • 18073 views
From gambling to medicine: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 1Photo
Minus 1100 soldiers and 63 UAVs per day: General Staff updated Russian losses in the war in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 158 views

On November 27, Russian troops lost 1100 soldiers and 63 UAVs. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 28.11.25 are estimated at 1,170,790 personnel.

Minus 1100 soldiers and 63 UAVs per day: General Staff updated Russian losses in the war in Ukraine

On November 27, Russian troops lost 1,100 soldiers and 63 UAVs in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by  UNN  with reference to  data  of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 28.11.25  are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ 1170790 (+1100) persons eliminated
    • tanks ‒ 11380 (+7)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒ 23643 (+15)
        • artillery systems ‒ 34730 (+21)
          • MLRS ‒ 1550 (0)
            • air defense systems ‒ 1253 (0)
              • aircraft ‒ 430 (+2)
                • helicopters ‒ 347 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 85237 (+63)
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 3995 (0)
                      • ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒ 1 (0)
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 68399 (+48)
                            • special equipment ‒ 4008 (0)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              Russian troops in October  lost  25,000 servicemen due to the actions of Ukrainian UAVs. These are the largest losses in one month since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                              General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine