Due to significant losses, Russia is throwing reserve forces into the assault on Pokrovsk - "East" Group of Forces

Due to significant losses on the battlefield, Russia is forced to throw reserve forces into the assault on Pokrovsk. This is reported by UNN with reference to the message of the "East" troop grouping in Telegram.

Details

It is noted that the enemy, taking advantage of the weather conditions, is trying to infiltrate the southern part of the city, while Ukrainian defenders are stopping attempts by small enemy groups to advance north.

In Pokrovsk, search and strike operations are underway to detect and destroy Russian invaders. Battles are taking place in the city, and the occupiers are also throwing small groups into the central part of Pokrovsk, whose task is to create a picture for propaganda media. - the message says.

The military also said that they are actively working to destroy the logistics of the Russian army, which has significantly reduced the number of assault operations using armored vehicles by the Russian Federation.

Engineering troops organized protective corridors with nets in areas where it was possible. The routes for advancing equipment were brought to the closest possible distance to the contact line and covered by air defense forces. Evacuation is carried out through the same corridors. Where ground logistics are not possible for safety reasons, heavy drones, NRK, or work by foot groups are used. NRK is also actively used to deliver necessary supplies to positions and evacuate the wounded. - specified in the grouping.

They added that the Ukrainian Defense Forces are making every effort to stop the enemy's advance and are confidently holding their assigned positions.

"There is no encirclement of our troops, logistics are complicated, but provided in the necessary volume," the military assured, calling to trust official sources and use only verified information.

Recall

According to DeepState, Russian occupiers were noticed in the area of the railway station in Pokrovsk. Difficult weather conditions - rain and fog - complicate the work of Ukrainian defense forces, and actually "cover" the enemy's actions.

Battles for Pokrovsk: Russians cannot gain a foothold in the city center and suffer losses - Air Assault Forces