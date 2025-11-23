Battles for Pokrovsk: Russians cannot gain a foothold in the city center and suffer losses - Air Assault Forces

The Defense Forces of Ukraine are holding back the Russians and conducting search and strike operations to eliminate enemy units in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region. This was reported by UNN with reference to the 7th Corps of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

In the city center, small arms battles are ongoing, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding their positions, and the enemy is unable to gain a foothold, the corps stated. Assault groups, in cooperation with other units in the area of responsibility of the 7th Corps of the Air Assault Forces, continue to be involved in eliminating the enemy in the city center.

This allowed to block the Russians' attempts to accumulate forces, who are unsuccessfully trying to increase pressure on the northern part of the city. With any attempts to move to the northern part of the city across the railway, the enemy suffers maximum losses - the report says.

They added that since the beginning of November, Ukrainian military personnel have eliminated 388 occupiers in Pokrovsk, and another 87 Russians have been wounded.

Recall

Commander of the 225th Separate Assault Regiment, Hero of Ukraine Oleh Shiryaev stated that Russia is increasing pressure on the front. Every settlement turns into heavy losses for the occupiers, especially in the battles for Pokrovsk.

Fog didn't help: occupiers tried to advance into Pokrovsk but were eliminated in urban areas - General Staff