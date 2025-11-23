Battles for Pokrovsk: Russians cannot gain a foothold in the city center and suffer losses - Air Assault Forces

$42.150.00
Astrological forecast for Ukraine for the week: the second wave of deep processes
November 22, 05:42 PM • 35263 views
Not a final proposal: Trump made a statement about his peace plan for Ukraine
November 22, 04:36 PM • 61475 views
Ukrainians warned about power outages on November 23: how many queues will be without electricity
November 22, 02:45 PM • 47087 views
Borders must not be changed by force: Western leaders at the G20 summit expressed support for Ukraine
November 22, 01:41 PM • 29423 views
At 4:00 PM, a nationwide minute of silence will be held, and the "Candle of Remembrance" campaign will begin: how Ukraine honors the victims of the HolodomorsPhoto
November 22, 11:14 AM • 27045 views
Ukraine to begin consultations with the US on parameters of a peace agreement in Switzerland these days - Umerov
November 22, 11:08 AM • 22253 views
The youngest is 18, the oldest is 58: Ukraine returned 31 civilians from BelarusPhoto
November 22, 10:59 AM • 23414 views
Zelenskyy's Office announced consultations on steps to end the war "these days": who is in the Ukrainian delegation
November 21, 09:58 PM • 28501 views
Zelenskyy will have to approve US peace plan or war will continue - Trump
November 21, 07:13 PM • 44014 views
Ukraine will have to give up part of its territories - Trump
"It's not just about Ukraine's security": NB8 countries declare unwavering support for Kyiv amid Russian aggressionNovember 23, 03:14 AM • 10381 views
Enemy strikes on Zaporizhzhia: two dead and eight woundedVideoNovember 23, 05:10 AM • 12709 views
Shaturskaya GRES is on fire in the Moscow region of the Russian Federation: first details and footageVideo05:53 AM • 40315 views
US against European presence at talks with Ukraine in Switzerland - media08:44 AM • 7162 views
Former Minister of Energy of Ukraine was attempted to be kidnapped in Cyprus09:07 AM • 10226 views
Astrological forecast for Ukraine for the week: the second wave of deep processes
Exclusive
09:30 AM • 12078 views
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 21, 06:00 PM • 88066 views
Crispy and juicy chebureks: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 21, 05:13 PM • 65339 views
There are doubts that Russia will sign it: experts assessed the US "peace plan"
Exclusive
November 21, 04:05 PM • 70842 views
"Death for big money": stories of clients of the scandalous Odesa clinic OdrexPhotoVideoNovember 21, 11:38 AM • 77507 views
Battles for Pokrovsk: Russians cannot gain a foothold in the city center and suffer losses - Air Assault Forces

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1348 views

Ukraine's Defense Forces are holding back the Russians in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, where small arms battles are ongoing, preventing the enemy from gaining a foothold. Since early November, Ukrainian troops have eliminated 388 occupiers and wounded 87.

Battles for Pokrovsk: Russians cannot gain a foothold in the city center and suffer losses - Air Assault Forces

The Defense Forces of Ukraine are holding back the Russians and conducting search and strike operations to eliminate enemy units in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region. This was reported by UNN with reference to the 7th Corps of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

In the city center, small arms battles are ongoing, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding their positions, and the enemy is unable to gain a foothold, the corps stated. Assault groups, in cooperation with other units in the area of responsibility of the 7th Corps of the Air Assault Forces, continue to be involved in eliminating the enemy in the city center.

This allowed to block the Russians' attempts to accumulate forces, who are unsuccessfully trying to increase pressure on the northern part of the city. With any attempts to move to the northern part of the city across the railway, the enemy suffers maximum losses

- the report says.

They added that since the beginning of November, Ukrainian military personnel have eliminated 388 occupiers in Pokrovsk, and another 87 Russians have been wounded.

Recall

Commander of the 225th Separate Assault Regiment, Hero of Ukraine Oleh Shiryaev stated that Russia is increasing pressure on the front. Every settlement turns into heavy losses for the occupiers, especially in the battles for Pokrovsk.

Fog didn't help: occupiers tried to advance into Pokrovsk but were eliminated in urban areas - General Staff23.11.25, 03:15 • 3324 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Oleh Shiryayev
War in Ukraine
Pokrovsk
Donetsk Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine