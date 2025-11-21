The commander of the 225th Separate Assault Regiment, Hero of Ukraine Oleh Shiryaev, stated that Russia is increasing pressure on the front. Every settlement results in heavy losses for the occupiers, especially in the battles for Pokrovsk.
Commander of the 225th Separate Assault Regiment, Hero of Ukraine Oleh Shiryaev called on the administration of US President Donald Trump to provide Ukraine with "Tomahawk" missiles. He emphasized that Ukraine stopped the advance of Russian occupiers in Sumy region and regaining territories will strengthen its position in negotiations.