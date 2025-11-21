$42.150.06
Major Shiryaev on the battles for Pokrovsk: Russia's "meat assaults" are costly for the occupiers

The commander of the 225th Separate Assault Regiment, Hero of Ukraine Oleh Shiryaev, stated that Russia is increasing pressure on the front. Every settlement results in heavy losses for the occupiers, especially in the battles for Pokrovsk.

War in Ukraine • November 20, 08:43 AM • 4250 views
"This is what we need": Hero of Ukraine Shiryaev called on Trump to provide Ukraine with "Tomahawks"

Commander of the 225th Separate Assault Regiment, Hero of Ukraine Oleh Shiryaev called on the administration of US President Donald Trump to provide Ukraine with "Tomahawk" missiles. He emphasized that Ukraine stopped the advance of Russian occupiers in Sumy region and regaining territories will strengthen its position in negotiations.

War in Ukraine • November 20, 08:14 AM • 3496 views