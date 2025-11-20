Major Shiryaev on the battles for Pokrovsk: Russia's "meat assaults" are costly for the occupiers

Russia is increasing pressure on the front, but such tactics are costly for it: each settlement turns into heavy losses for the occupiers, especially in the battles for Pokrovsk. This was stated by the Commander of the 225th Separate Assault Regiment, Hero of Ukraine Oleh Shiryaev, in an interview with Fox News, writes UNN.

Shiryaev described Russian tactics along the entire front line as "meat assaults" - when Russia, due to its numerical superiority, tries to suppress much smaller Ukrainian forces, effectively throwing soldiers into a "meat grinder," which gives it some success.

Even if Russia manages to take Pokrovsk, the major emphasized that the price of this offensive will be extremely high.

Every large city or smaller town will be a serious battle for them, and the Russians will lose a large number of personnel here in Pokrovsk. So Pokrovsk is one of those places where they will lose a lot of troops, and their combat potential will be seriously damaged. - said Shiryaev.

On November 19, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, reported on the losses of Russian troops in the Pokrovsk direction. In four days, the occupiers lost 487 people, 350 of whom were irretrievable.

