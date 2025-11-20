"This is what we need": Hero of Ukraine Shiryaev called on Trump to provide Ukraine with "Tomahawks"

Commander of the 225th Separate Assault Regiment, Hero of Ukraine Oleh Shyriaiev, called on the administration of US President Donald Trump to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles. He stated this in an interview with Fox News, writes UNN.

The main thing we need is long-range missiles… For the last 300 years, our confrontation, that is, the confrontation between Ukraine and Russia, has been our chance to gain independence. And I am sure that we will win this war - Shyriaiev told Fox News, calling on the US to provide Tomahawks due to increased clashes with Russian forces.

At the same time, he emphasized that even if the US does not provide Tomahawks, the Ukrainian army is capable of repelling Russian aggression.

I am confident that our armed forces will continue to defend Ukraine's sovereignty regardless of the type and quantity of weapons we receive. Although I believe that Ukraine would greatly benefit from the supply of Tomahawk missiles, given the proven accuracy of this weapon. We know that a lot is happening at the political level, and we will defend our country with all the means at our disposal - said the combat commander.

Shyriaiev, whose unit holds the front line in the northeast of the country, also emphasized that Ukraine has stopped the advance of Russian occupiers in the Sumy region, and recapturing the territory held by the aggressor will strengthen Ukraine's position in any negotiations on ending the war, which is a key priority for Donald Trump.

