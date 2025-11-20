"This is what we need": Hero of Ukraine Shiryaev called on Trump to provide Ukraine with "Tomahawks"

$42.090.00
Expansion of Russian aggression to the west: expert told how Poland is preparing for a potential war
08:40 AM • 5590 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in four regions, 24/7 schedules in all regions - Ministry of Energy
08:21 AM • 7538 views
Hundreds of victims and only 12 harshest sentences: Prosecutor General Kravchenko called on MPs to support life imprisonment for crimes against children
07:57 AM • 9692 views
22 people are still being searched for in Ternopil after the Russian strike - Zelenskyy
07:11 AM • 16902 views
Preparing your car for winter: how to avoid problems and what to keep in your car
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 22225 views
Odrex under investigation: how claims of "pressure on business" crumble in the face of facts and charges filed
05:15 AM • 16153 views
Germany to provide Ukraine with long-range missile systems - Merz
04:11 AM • 17816 views
Trump approved a 28-point secret peace plan between Russia and Ukraine - NBC News
November 19, 06:10 PM • 33309 views
Zelenskyy-Witkoff meeting in Turkey canceled due to 'unacceptable' US plan to end war - media
November 19, 04:13 PM • 46928 views
In Ukraine, schedules will be in effect on November 20: how many queues will be disconnected
Golden toilet "America" sold at Sotheby's auction for $12 million
In Ternopil, "Points of Invincibility" have been deployed and are continuously operating after the Russian attack
Not "all is lost," but "we will get through this period": Budanov on the current winter for Ukraine
"Remove the regime": an action demanding Trump's impeachment has started in Washington
The case that blew up the state: how the situation around Mindich turned into legal chaos and a political explosion - analysis of the suspicion
Expansion of Russian aggression to the west: expert told how Poland is preparing for a potential war
The case that blew up the state: how the situation around Mindich turned into legal chaos and a political explosion - analysis of the suspicion
Preparing your car for winter: how to avoid problems and what to keep in your car
Odrex under investigation: how claims of "pressure on business" crumble in the face of facts and charges filed
Cremation in Ukraine: how much does the service cost and is it in demand among Ukrainians?
Golden toilet "America" sold at Sotheby's auction for $12 million
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White House
The Real Slim Shady: Eminem Sues Australian Beachwear Brand "Swim Shady"
Ukrainian comedian Andriy Rybak found his photo on the cover of a BDSM book on Amazon: demands compensation
"Parasocial" became the word of 2025 according to Cambridge Dictionary: what it is and what celebrities and AI have to do with it
"This is what we need": Hero of Ukraine Shiryaev called on Trump to provide Ukraine with "Tomahawks"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1318 views

Commander of the 225th Separate Assault Regiment, Hero of Ukraine Oleh Shiryaev called on the administration of US President Donald Trump to provide Ukraine with "Tomahawk" missiles. He emphasized that Ukraine stopped the advance of Russian occupiers in Sumy region and regaining territories will strengthen its position in negotiations.

"This is what we need": Hero of Ukraine Shiryaev called on Trump to provide Ukraine with "Tomahawks"

Commander of the 225th Separate Assault Regiment, Hero of Ukraine Oleh Shyriaiev, called on the administration of US President Donald Trump to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles. He stated this in an interview with Fox News, writes UNN.

The main thing we need is long-range missiles… For the last 300 years, our confrontation, that is, the confrontation between Ukraine and Russia, has been our chance to gain independence. And I am sure that we will win this war

- Shyriaiev told Fox News, calling on the US to provide Tomahawks due to increased clashes with Russian forces.

At the same time, he emphasized that even if the US does not provide Tomahawks, the Ukrainian army is capable of repelling Russian aggression.

I am confident that our armed forces will continue to defend Ukraine's sovereignty regardless of the type and quantity of weapons we receive. Although I believe that Ukraine would greatly benefit from the supply of Tomahawk missiles, given the proven accuracy of this weapon. We know that a lot is happening at the political level, and we will defend our country with all the means at our disposal

- said the combat commander.

Shyriaiev, whose unit holds the front line in the northeast of the country, also emphasized that Ukraine has stopped the advance of Russian occupiers in the Sumy region, and recapturing the territory held by the aggressor will strengthen Ukraine's position in any negotiations on ending the war, which is a key priority for Donald Trump.

Russia says it will shoot down US-supplied Tomahawks to Ukraine and attack launchers - Reuters08.10.25, 15:50 • 3449 views

Olga Rozgon

War in UkrainePolitics
Oleh Shiryayev
War in Ukraine
Sumy Oblast
Fox News
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine