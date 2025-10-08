$41.320.03
Russia says it will shoot down US-supplied Tomahawks to Ukraine and attack launchers - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 400 views

Russian sources stated that Russia is ready to shoot down missiles that the US may transfer to Ukraine. In addition, a Russian official said that the Russians are ready to strike at the launchers.

Russia says it will shoot down US-supplied Tomahawks to Ukraine and attack launchers - Reuters

Russia threatens to shoot down Tomahawk cruise missiles and attack their launch sites if the US supplies these missiles to Ukraine, a senior Russian lawmaker said. Moscow calls possible deliveries a "serious escalation step" capable of "changing the quality" of the conflict. This is stated in a Reuters article, writes UNN.

Details

According to Reuters, senior Russian parliamentarian Andrei Kartapolov said that if the US supplies Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine, Russian forces will shoot down these missiles and strike their launchers. According to the head of the State Duma Defense Committee, Moscow's response "will be tough, unambiguous, balanced and asymmetrical," and ways will be found to "harm those who create problems for us."

Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine could take months - MP Cherniev07.10.25, 11:10 • 3416 views

Kartapolov added that, in his opinion, "Tomahawks" themselves will not radically change the situation – they can allegedly be transferred only in dozens, not hundreds – and that Russia already "knows how these missiles fly and how to shoot them down," referring to experience in Syria. He also claims that Moscow sees no signs of Kyiv preparing launchers for "Tomahawks," but promised to use drones and missiles to destroy such facilities if they are detected.

US Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine unlikely - Reuters03.10.25, 02:18 • 19388 views

Commenting on the issue with Washington, Kartapolov noted that "problems will be for those who supply them and for those who use them." Separately, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov called on the US to "soberly" assess the consequences of possible deliveries and warned that such a step would be a "qualitative" change in the situation and a serious escalation.

Recall

On September 28, US Vice President JD Vance stated that the US is considering Ukraine's request to acquire long-range Tomahawk missiles. President Trump will make the final decision on authorizing the deal.

In early October, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had raised the issue of transferring long-range weapons to Kyiv during a conversation with Donald Trump. He noted that everything would depend on Trump's decision.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that the use of Tomahawk missiles without the participation of the American side is impossible. He also called statements about the supply of these missiles dangerous, which, according to him, would harm relations with the United States.

US President Donald Trump informed that the decision to transfer Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine has actually been made. Before final confirmation, he seeks to find out how these missiles are planned to be used. 

Stepan Haftko

