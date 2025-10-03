$41.220.08
US Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine unlikely - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 284 views

The United States of America is discussing the possibility of increasing military aid to Ukraine, but the supply of long-range missiles, including Tomahawk, remains in doubt due to limited stocks and the risks of escalation. The US is considering alternative options, including transferring systems with a shorter range or purchasing missiles by European allies.

US Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine unlikely - Reuters

The United States of America is discussing the possibility of increasing military aid to Ukraine, but the supply of long-range missiles remains in doubt for now. Experts point to limited arms stockpiles and the risks of a new escalation of the conflict. This is reported by the Reuters agency, citing sources, according to UNN.

According to a US official and three sources, the Trump administration's desire to send long-range Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine may not be realized, as the missiles in stock are intended for the US Navy and other purposes.

- Reuters writes.

It is noted that these missiles, developed for the US Navy, have a range of up to 2,500 km, which would allow Ukraine to strike key targets on Russian territory, including Moscow.

According to the news agency, the US is considering other options. As an alternative, the transfer of other systems with a shorter range is being discussed, as well as the possibility that European allies will purchase modern missiles and provide them to Ukraine.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that during a conversation with Donald Trump, he raised the issue of transferring long-range weapons to Kyiv. He noted that everything would depend on Trump's decision.

Putin made a series of controversial statements about the possible transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine02.10.25, 20:49 • 2916 views

Vita Zelenetska

Politics
United States Navy
Reuters
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine