Putin made a series of controversial statements about the possible transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine

Ukraine severs diplomatic ties with Nicaragua - MFA
Exclusive
01:54 PM • 17722 views
Online Gambling Monitoring: PlayCity Explains How It Will Work and When It Will Launch
Exclusive
01:45 PM • 22985 views
"Not holy angels": Expert explained why control over NABU needs to be strengthened
October 2, 01:08 PM • 14695 views
Ukraine returned 185 defenders from Russian captivity, among them defenders of Mariupol and Chornobyl NPP - ZelenskyyPhoto
Exclusive
October 2, 12:31 PM • 17957 views
How Ukrainians abroad can provide DNA samples to search for missing persons: the Ministry of Internal Affairs provided an answer
October 2, 09:13 AM • 24496 views
Zelenskyy in Denmark: Ukraine proposes a European "Drone Wall" that should exist throughout Europe, not just in one country
October 2, 07:38 AM • 28968 views
Odesa was completely flooded during the bad weather: a commission was created to investigate the causes of the tragedy
October 2, 06:36 AM • 30611 views
Russian missile modernization outpaces Ukrainian Patriot defense system - Financial Times
October 2, 05:53 AM • 27224 views
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for deep strikes inside Russia - WSJ
October 2, 05:30 AM • 50016 views
"Dynamo" - "Crystal Palace", "Aberdeen" - "Shakhtar": Ukrainian clubs start in the Conference LeaguePhoto
Rights of shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market versus the permissiveness of the NBU: Ukrainian reality and EU experienceOctober 2, 11:28 AM • 31590 views
Herring Day: five appetizing fish dishesPhotoOctober 2, 11:55 AM • 29821 views
Why is the Turkish model of "one pharmacy - one pharmacist" dangerous for Ukraine, and what does Russia have to do with it?October 2, 12:21 PM • 21171 views
"Madyar" announced a large-scale reformatting and increase of the UAV Forces of the Armed Forces of UkraineOctober 2, 01:03 PM • 13123 views
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animation01:33 PM • 9554 views
Publications
Why is the Turkish model of "one pharmacy - one pharmacist" dangerous for Ukraine, and what does Russia have to do with it?October 2, 12:21 PM • 21270 views
Herring Day: five appetizing fish dishesPhotoOctober 2, 11:55 AM • 29921 views
Rights of shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market versus the permissiveness of the NBU: Ukrainian reality and EU experienceOctober 2, 11:28 AM • 31684 views
Teacher's Day 2025: What to give a teacherOctober 2, 07:31 AM • 45250 views
"Dynamo" - "Crystal Palace", "Aberdeen" - "Shakhtar": Ukrainian clubs start in the Conference LeaguePhotoOctober 2, 05:30 AM • 50020 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mette Frederiksen
Emmanuel Macron
Friedrich Merz
Ukraine
United States
Chernihiv Oblast
Sumy Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
UNN Lite
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animation01:33 PM • 9700 views
First AI actress Tilly Norwood caused a scandal in HollywoodPhotoOctober 1, 09:58 AM • 56199 views
Euphoria star Eric Dane battles ALS: actor appears in wheelchairVideoOctober 1, 07:33 AM • 64208 views
Pamela Anderson surprised Paris with a new look during Fashion WeekSeptember 30, 06:48 PM • 45904 views
The 50 best restaurants in the US and Canada have been named: in which cities are they located?September 30, 02:16 PM • 48379 views
Forbes
E-6 Mercury
Detonator
Ammunition
Eiffel Tower

Putin made a series of controversial statements about the possible transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 682 views

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that the use of Tomahawk missiles without the involvement of the American side is impossible. He also called statements about the supply of these missiles dangerous, which, according to him, would harm relations with the United States.

Putin made a series of controversial statements about the possible transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that the use of Tomahawk missiles without the participation of the American side is impossible, writes UNN with reference to Russian media.

The use of Tomahawks without American involvement is impossible 

- Putin said.

He also called the statements about the supply of "Tomahawks" dangerous and emphasized that this "will harm relations with the United States."

The supply of Tomahawks to Kyiv, if any, will not change the balance of power on the battlefield 

- Putin said.

Earlier, UNN wrote that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin claims that "all NATO countries" are opposing Russia in the war against Ukraine. He also stated that Moscow twice expressed its readiness to join NATO, but was rejected.

Perhaps we will have something more: Zelenskyy hinted at expanding capabilities for strikes on Russia after meeting with Trump02.10.25, 18:27 • 2394 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
Vladimir Putin
NATO
United States
Ukraine
Kyiv