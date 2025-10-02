Putin made a series of controversial statements about the possible transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that the use of Tomahawk missiles without the participation of the American side is impossible, writes UNN with reference to Russian media.

The use of Tomahawks without American involvement is impossible - Putin said.

He also called the statements about the supply of "Tomahawks" dangerous and emphasized that this "will harm relations with the United States."

The supply of Tomahawks to Kyiv, if any, will not change the balance of power on the battlefield - Putin said.

Earlier, UNN wrote that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin claims that "all NATO countries" are opposing Russia in the war against Ukraine. He also stated that Moscow twice expressed its readiness to join NATO, but was rejected.

Perhaps we will have something more: Zelenskyy hinted at expanding capabilities for strikes on Russia after meeting with Trump