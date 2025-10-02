Perhaps we will have something more: Zelenskyy hinted at expanding capabilities for strikes on Russia after meeting with Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that until today, Ukraine has only used its own long-range weapons to strike Russia, but after a meeting with US President Donald Trump, Ukraine may have "something more." Zelenskyy made this statement during a press conference with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, as reported by UNN.

We have never attacked civilian infrastructure in Russia. We have always responded to their attacks on Ukraine's infrastructure. About a year ago, we didn't have the capability to respond. Now we can respond, and they feel our powerful responses. We need a little more funding. They use about 500-600 drones a day, we use 100-150. We have enough capabilities. Until now, we have only used our own weapons, after my meeting with the US President, we may have something more. - said Zelenskyy.

US President Donald Trump, according to Special Envoy for Ukraine Kurt Volker, authorized the possibility of Ukraine launching long-range strikes on Russian territory.