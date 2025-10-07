Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine could take months - MP Cherniev

$41.340.11
48.270.11
ukenru
Exclusive
07:13 AM • 13220 views
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Exclusive
October 6, 12:45 PM • 30469 views
Should we expect the dollar at 50? Economist predicted how much the dollar will cost in 2026
October 6, 10:30 AM • 60726 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an explosives plant in Russia, an oil terminal and an ammunition depot in Crimea
October 6, 10:10 AM • 50892 views
Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year
October 6, 06:51 AM • 52483 views
New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service
October 6, 06:06 AM • 91202 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhoto
October 6, 06:00 AM • 35820 views
Full Moon on October 7: Astrologer Bazylenko explained how it will affect Ukraine
October 5, 03:08 PM • 41161 views
Ihnat explained what factors affect the difficulty of shooting down drones and missiles
October 5, 07:57 AM • 67315 views
Zelenskyy on the night attack: Russia launched over 50 missiles and about 500 drones at UkrainePhoto
October 4, 11:20 PM • 78308 views
Party with anti-Ukrainian views wins Czech elections: Andrej Babiš to form government
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
1.9m/s
84%
753mm
Popular news
May accelerate the evolution of war: Ukraine created a unique unmanned surface vesselOctober 6, 11:24 PM • 22130 views
In Shostka, electricity supply has been restored in some houses, others receive power according to a scheduleVideoOctober 6, 11:46 PM • 6814 views
Finnish President and Prime Minister to visit US for meeting with Trump: what will they discuss?October 7, 03:01 AM • 12288 views
Russian invaders lost 1020 servicemen and 458 pieces of equipment in one day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine04:42 AM • 18127 views
EU countries agree to restrict travel for Russian diplomats amid surge in potential spy attacks - FT05:57 AM • 12484 views
Publications
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Exclusive
07:13 AM • 13210 views
Top 5 Chicken Dishes: Simple and Delicious Recipes for Family DinnerPhotoOctober 6, 12:01 PM • 43667 views
Moment of purification and a great energy breakthrough: astrological forecast for the week of October 6-12October 6, 08:19 AM • 53346 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhotoOctober 6, 06:06 AM • 91196 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhotoOctober 4, 08:00 AM • 193677 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Sébastien Lecornu
Angela Merkel
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Kharkiv
Sumy Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Selena Gomez shared a touching video from her own weddingOctober 6, 06:42 PM • 18033 views
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 71566 views
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 67509 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideoOctober 3, 04:00 PM • 142754 views
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from mediaOctober 3, 07:40 AM • 74158 views
Actual
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
The Guardian
Truth Social
Nord Stream

Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine could take months - MP Cherniev

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1552 views

The process of supplying Ukraine with American subsonic Tomahawk cruise missiles could take at least several months. This will be a means of pressure on Putin and a gradual strengthening of Ukraine's military capabilities.

Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine could take months - MP Cherniev

The process of supplying Ukraine with American subsonic Tomahawk cruise missiles could take at least several months. This was reported on Facebook by Yehor Cherniev, a People's Deputy of Ukraine and head of Ukraine's permanent delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, according to UNN.

Details

As the politician noted, this is primarily a means of pressure on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and an attempt to force him to negotiate, and only then - to strengthen Ukraine's military capabilities.

It is no coincidence that Trump said he had "almost" decided he did not want escalation and that he wanted to clarify how these missiles would be used. So the stages are clearly defined: I can change my mind and not supply, I can supply but not allow use, I can allow use only for specific targets, and so on. At each of these stages, Putin is given the opportunity to retreat and enter into negotiations. Therefore, the supply and use of missiles will most likely be very gradual.

- Cherniev wrote.

According to the politician, Ukraine will initially be given a few units, but will not be allowed to immediately fire at Russia, as it is important to ascertain the Kremlin's reaction.

If there is no reaction, strikes on the Russian border areas are possible. If Putin does not enter into negotiations, the range of engagement will be increased, as will the supply of missiles to Ukraine.

The range of application and the volume of missile supplies will increase as Putin continues to escalate the war. And, finally, only after some time will all restrictions be lifted, except, perhaps, for strikes on the Kremlin and directly on Putin. This whole saga could take at least several months. But this is already real pressure and a real argument.

 - Cherniev wrote.

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that he had made a decision regarding sending Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine. However, he added that he wants to know how they will be used.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkrainePolitics
Vladimir Putin
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine
Facebook