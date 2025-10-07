Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine could take months - MP Cherniev

The process of supplying Ukraine with American subsonic Tomahawk cruise missiles could take at least several months. This was reported on Facebook by Yehor Cherniev, a People's Deputy of Ukraine and head of Ukraine's permanent delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, according to UNN.

As the politician noted, this is primarily a means of pressure on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and an attempt to force him to negotiate, and only then - to strengthen Ukraine's military capabilities.

It is no coincidence that Trump said he had "almost" decided he did not want escalation and that he wanted to clarify how these missiles would be used. So the stages are clearly defined: I can change my mind and not supply, I can supply but not allow use, I can allow use only for specific targets, and so on. At each of these stages, Putin is given the opportunity to retreat and enter into negotiations. Therefore, the supply and use of missiles will most likely be very gradual. - Cherniev wrote.

According to the politician, Ukraine will initially be given a few units, but will not be allowed to immediately fire at Russia, as it is important to ascertain the Kremlin's reaction.

If there is no reaction, strikes on the Russian border areas are possible. If Putin does not enter into negotiations, the range of engagement will be increased, as will the supply of missiles to Ukraine.

The range of application and the volume of missile supplies will increase as Putin continues to escalate the war. And, finally, only after some time will all restrictions be lifted, except, perhaps, for strikes on the Kremlin and directly on Putin. This whole saga could take at least several months. But this is already real pressure and a real argument. - Cherniev wrote.

US President Donald Trump stated that he had made a decision regarding sending Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine. However, he added that he wants to know how they will be used.