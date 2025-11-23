$42.150.00
48.520.00
ukenru
November 22, 05:42 PM • 13475 views
Not a final proposal: Trump made a statement about his peace plan for Ukraine
November 22, 04:36 PM • 24032 views
Ukrainians warned about power outages on November 23: how many queues will be without electricity
November 22, 04:29 PM • 20330 views
Rubio and Witkoff to arrive in Geneva tomorrow to discuss peace plan for Ukraine - Media
November 22, 02:45 PM • 21094 views
Borders must not be changed by force: Western leaders at the G20 summit expressed support for Ukraine
November 22, 02:16 PM • 20424 views
In Ternopil, search and rescue operations continue for the fourth day after the Russian attack: seven people are considered missingVideo
November 22, 01:41 PM • 15336 views
At 4:00 PM, a nationwide minute of silence will be held, and the "Candle of Remembrance" campaign will begin: how Ukraine honors the victims of the HolodomorsPhoto
November 22, 11:14 AM • 17803 views
Ukraine to begin consultations with the US on parameters of a peace agreement in Switzerland these days - Umerov
November 22, 11:08 AM • 19097 views
The youngest is 18, the oldest is 58: Ukraine returned 31 civilians from BelarusPhoto
November 22, 10:59 AM • 21425 views
Zelenskyy's Office announced consultations on steps to end the war "these days": who is in the Ukrainian delegation
November 21, 09:58 PM • 27466 views
Zelenskyy will have to approve US peace plan or war will continue - Trump
Fog didn't help: occupiers tried to advance into Pokrovsk but were eliminated in urban areas - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 400 views

Defense forces hold designated lines in the northern part of Pokrovsk and control positions south of the railway. The enemy is trying to bypass the city, but all its groups are being destroyed.

Fog didn't help: occupiers tried to advance into Pokrovsk but were eliminated in urban areas - General Staff

For several days, the occupiers, using dense fog, tried to advance into the central part of Pokrovsk, but these actions were unsuccessful, the enemy is being eliminated in urban areas. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the Defense Forces are holding the designated lines in the northern part of Pokrovsk and control positions south of the railway, which are important for further de-occupation.

Due to the inability to break through Pokrovsk's defense, the enemy is trying to bypass the city. In particular, the enemy tried to reach the settlement of Hryshyne, northwest of Pokrovsk, in small groups. All enemy groups were destroyed

- the report says.

It is indicated that the Defense Forces are cutting off enemy logistics routes on the approaches to Pokrovsk, and additional engineering barriers are being built on other routes.

In the Mirnohrad area, the enemy continues to try to advance with small assault groups, trying to infiltrate the city. These attempts are detected in time, and the enemy is neutralized

- the General Staff said.

They added that Ukrainian units are confidently holding the defense in the city: additional logistics routes to Pokrovsk and Mirnohrad are being organized for our units to ensure uninterrupted supply of everything necessary.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy continues to concentrate its main efforts, but instead suffers the greatest losses and is already forced to use operational reserves. The Defense Forces are taking comprehensive measures for effective fire damage to the enemy and exhausting its reserves

- the military summarized.

Recall

Commander of the 225th Separate Assault Regiment, Hero of Ukraine Oleh Shiryaev stated that Russia is increasing pressure on the front. Each settlement turns into heavy losses for the occupiers, especially in the battles for Pokrovsk.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Pokrovsk
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Myrnohrad