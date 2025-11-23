Fog didn't help: occupiers tried to advance into Pokrovsk but were eliminated in urban areas - General Staff

For several days, the occupiers, using dense fog, tried to advance into the central part of Pokrovsk, but these actions were unsuccessful, the enemy is being eliminated in urban areas. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the Defense Forces are holding the designated lines in the northern part of Pokrovsk and control positions south of the railway, which are important for further de-occupation.

Due to the inability to break through Pokrovsk's defense, the enemy is trying to bypass the city. In particular, the enemy tried to reach the settlement of Hryshyne, northwest of Pokrovsk, in small groups. All enemy groups were destroyed - the report says.

It is indicated that the Defense Forces are cutting off enemy logistics routes on the approaches to Pokrovsk, and additional engineering barriers are being built on other routes.

In the Mirnohrad area, the enemy continues to try to advance with small assault groups, trying to infiltrate the city. These attempts are detected in time, and the enemy is neutralized - the General Staff said.

They added that Ukrainian units are confidently holding the defense in the city: additional logistics routes to Pokrovsk and Mirnohrad are being organized for our units to ensure uninterrupted supply of everything necessary.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy continues to concentrate its main efforts, but instead suffers the greatest losses and is already forced to use operational reserves. The Defense Forces are taking comprehensive measures for effective fire damage to the enemy and exhausting its reserves - the military summarized.

Recall

Commander of the 225th Separate Assault Regiment, Hero of Ukraine Oleh Shiryaev stated that Russia is increasing pressure on the front. Each settlement turns into heavy losses for the occupiers, especially in the battles for Pokrovsk.

or defenses hold designated lines in the northern part of Pokrovsk - 7th Airborne Assault Corps