or defenses hold designated lines in the northern part of Pokrovsk - 7th Airborne Assault Corps

As of 10:00 on November 21, Ukrainian troops are holding key lines of the Pokrovsk agglomeration, blocking enemy attempts to advance, and conducting clean-up operations on the outskirts of Myrnohrad and Hryshyne. This was reported by the 7th Air Assault Corps, writes UNN.

The defense forces are holding the designated lines in the northern part of Pokrovsk. We also control positions south of the railway, which are important for further de-occupation. The enemy is trying to cross the railway to expand the occupation zone of the city, but our military is blocking these attempts. - the report says.

Enemy troops in Pokrovsk are being ground down. As a result, the enemy has to replenish personnel losses. The Russian command has already deployed the operational reserve of the "Center" group of forces – units of the 76th Airborne Assault Division of the Russian Federation – in our area of responsibility.

To counter further enemy advance and conduct clean-up operations in Pokrovsk, Ukrainian troops are building up their own grouping, including the number of UAV crews.

One of the key tasks of our defenders remains the complete blocking of enemy logistics routes to the city, including with the use of tactical and army aviation. - the military added.

In the northern outskirts of Myrnohrad, the clean-up operation against enemy infantry is nearing completion. Additional resources are also being engaged to detect and eliminate the enemy, whose movement has been recorded in the southern part of the city.

Small enemy groups tried to infiltrate Hryshyne, northwest of Pokrovsk. But Ukrainian troops detected and eliminated the enemy in time.

Major Shiryaev on the battles for Pokrovsk: Russia's "meat assaults" are costly for the occupiers