or defenses hold designated lines in the northern part of Pokrovsk - 7th Airborne Assault Corps

$42.150.06
48.520.22
ukenru
05:29 AM • 14022 views
US offers Ukraine security guarantees based on NATO model: details of Trump's "peace plan"
November 21, 04:00 AM • 21623 views
Great Britain prepares troops for deployment in Ukraine amid new round of negotiations with the US
November 21, 04:07 AM • 30402 views
Day of Dignity and Freedom: events that changed the history of Ukraine
November 21, 01:12 AM • 19111 views
At the UN Security Council, Ukraine declared its readiness to consider the US peace plan but will not cede sovereignty and territory
November 20, 10:25 PM • 22945 views
US expects Ukraine to submit peace agreement draft by November 27
November 20, 09:45 PM • 24163 views
Zelenskyy on the meeting with the faction: we will not make sharp statements and are настроєні on clear, honest work
November 20, 08:30 PM • 22081 views
Another body recovered from under the rubble in Ternopil: death toll rises to 28
November 20, 05:57 PM • 29615 views
Zelenskyy agreed to negotiations on Trump's peace plan for Ukraine - Media
November 20, 04:14 PM • 46199 views
Zelenskyy received a draft plan from the US to end the war
November 20, 03:56 PM • 38066 views
In Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect on November 21: how many queues will be without electricity
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
0m/s
100%
749mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
US Ambassador to the UN threatened Russia with sanctions and arms supplies to Ukraine if the Kremlin does not stop the warNovember 21, 02:58 AM • 16311 views
"Miss Universe" became a representative of Mexico after the scandalPhotoVideo06:32 AM • 17915 views
Number of injured in Russia's night attack in Odesa and Zaporizhzhia increased: consequences were shownPhoto06:53 AM • 7676 views
Trump's full 28-point peace plan between Ukraine and Russia: Axios published all points08:00 AM • 12689 views
Trump's plan to end the war in Ukraine came as a surprise to European diplomats - CNN08:07 AM • 4948 views
Publications
Trump's full 28-point peace plan between Ukraine and Russia: Axios published all points08:00 AM • 12791 views
Day of Dignity and Freedom: events that changed the history of UkraineNovember 21, 04:07 AM • 30402 views
Hearty and nutritious "Quiche" pie: 5 best recipes that everyone can makePhotoNovember 20, 03:45 PM • 53752 views
Odrex and the scandal surrounding the patient's death: experts debunk the version of "pressure on business"
Exclusive
November 20, 03:30 PM • 67141 views
In Kyiv, from December 4, you can buy a New Year's tree: all locationsNovember 20, 01:38 PM • 73994 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Steve Witkoff
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Daughter shared a touching confession about Bruce Willis's struggle with dementia09:58 AM • 330 views
"Miss Universe" became a representative of Mexico after the scandalPhotoVideo06:32 AM • 18017 views
Meghan Markle appeared on the cover of Harper's BazaarPhotoVideoNovember 20, 02:45 PM • 36568 views
Golden toilet "America" sold at Sotheby's auction for $12 millionNovember 19, 11:28 PM • 50511 views
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White HousePhotoNovember 19, 07:49 AM • 72437 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The New York Times
Tesla Model Y
ChatGPT

or defenses hold designated lines in the northern part of Pokrovsk - 7th Airborne Assault Corps

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1260 views

As of 10:00 AM on November 21, Ukrainian military personnel are holding key lines of the Pokrovsk agglomeration and blocking enemy attempts to advance. Clearing operations are underway in the outskirts of Myrnohrad and Hryshyne.

or defenses hold designated lines in the northern part of Pokrovsk - 7th Airborne Assault Corps

As of 10:00 on November 21, Ukrainian troops are holding key lines of the Pokrovsk agglomeration, blocking enemy attempts to advance, and conducting clean-up operations on the outskirts of Myrnohrad and Hryshyne. This was reported by the 7th Air Assault Corps, writes UNN.

The defense forces are holding the designated lines in the northern part of Pokrovsk. We also control positions south of the railway, which are important for further de-occupation. The enemy is trying to cross the railway to expand the occupation zone of the city, but our military is blocking these attempts.

- the report says.

Enemy troops in Pokrovsk are being ground down. As a result, the enemy has to replenish personnel losses. The Russian command has already deployed the operational reserve of the "Center" group of forces – units of the 76th Airborne Assault Division of the Russian Federation – in our area of responsibility.

To counter further enemy advance and conduct clean-up operations in Pokrovsk, Ukrainian troops are building up their own grouping, including the number of UAV crews.

One of the key tasks of our defenders remains the complete blocking of enemy logistics routes to the city, including with the use of tactical and army aviation.

- the military added.

In the northern outskirts of Myrnohrad, the clean-up operation against enemy infantry is nearing completion. Additional resources are also being engaged to detect and eliminate the enemy, whose movement has been recorded in the southern part of the city.

Small enemy groups tried to infiltrate Hryshyne, northwest of Pokrovsk. But Ukrainian troops detected and eliminated the enemy in time.

Major Shiryaev on the battles for Pokrovsk: Russia's "meat assaults" are costly for the occupiers20.11.25, 10:43 • 4188 views

Olga Rozgon

War in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Pokrovsk
Myrnohrad