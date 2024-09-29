Russians struck more than 10 times in Zaporizhzhia: 6 wounded

As a result of enemy strikes on Zaporizhzhia on the night of September 29, six people were wounded, and there may be people under the rubble. The Russian army struck the city more than 10 times, RMA head Ivan Fedorov said on Sunday, UNN reports.

Russians struck more than 10 times in Zaporizhzhia. A high-rise building and private houses were destroyed. There may be people under the rubble - Fedorov wrote on Telegram.

According to him, there are currently 6 wounded - 2 men and 4 women. Two are in hospital - one in serious condition, the other in moderate condition. Four of the injured refused hospitalization.

During the day, the occupants struck 345 times at 9 localities in Zaporizhzhia region. Russian troops carried out 7 air strikes on Kamianske, Novodarivka, Mala Tokmachka and Novoandriivka.

160 UAVs of various modifications attacked Bilenke, Hulyaypole, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Levadne.

Guliaipole, Novodanylivka and Robotyne were hit by 7 MLRS attacks. Also, 170 artillery attacks were made on the territory of Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Levadne.

There were 19 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure.

