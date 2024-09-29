Train traffic in Zaporizhzhia is affected due to massive attack

In Zaporizhzhia, train traffic at stations has been changed due to the morning massive attack. This was reported by the head of Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

Due to the massive attack and damage, train traffic at Zaporizhzhia stations has been changed. Follow the updates of Ukrzaliznytsia, - he wrote.

Recall

In the morning, Russian troops carried out a massive attack on Zaporizhzhia, hitting a residential area. Five wounded, fires and a partially destroyed apartment building were reported.