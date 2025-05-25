The threat of ballistic missiles persists: updated directions of movement
Kyiv • UNN
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the movement of a ballistic missile in the direction of the Zhytomyr region. A missile was also recorded moving along the Dnipro River towards the capital.
"Missiles from Kyiv region to Zhytomyr region in the direction of Ozerne", the message says.
It is also reported about a missile along the Dnieper River in the direction of the capital.