Air Forces report missiles over Ukraine: directions of movement

Enemy shelling of Kyiv: many injured, fires, destruction in various districts (UPDATED)
11:49 PM • 10456 views

May 24, 04:10 PM • 16070 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 10:54 AM • 24183 views

President Zelenskyy announced the second day of the exchange in the "1000 for 1000" format: 307 more Ukrainian defenders are home.

May 24, 08:00 AM • 49414 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 06:14 AM • 39992 views

6 out of 14 enemy ballistic missiles were shot down and 245 out of 250 drones were neutralized over Ukraine

Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM • 111098 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

May 23, 02:05 PM • 101565 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM • 72729 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

May 23, 11:54 AM • 81943 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
May 23, 11:31 AM • 69160 views

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Popular news

Beware of squalls and hail: weather forecast for Ukraine on May 25

May 24, 02:26 PM • 9778 views

Turkish Foreign Minister to visit Russia to discuss the situation in Ukraine

May 24, 02:51 PM • 4146 views

Russian troops hit Velyka Pysarivka in Sumy region with KABs: there is a dead and wounded

May 24, 05:30 PM • 5914 views

The Sumy Regional Military Administration has denied information about the establishment of Russian control over Yunakivka

May 24, 06:25 PM • 5592 views

The Russian army managed to gain a foothold in four settlements in Sumy region - DeepState

10:44 PM • 5526 views
Publications

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 49414 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 111098 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 186742 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 280195 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 361112 views
UNN Lite

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 04:10 PM • 16073 views

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM • 18035 views

The second part of "The Devil Wears Prada" is expected to be released on May 1, 2026

May 23, 06:15 PM • 18860 views

Stork Hritzko threw the weakest stork chick out of the nest: what is the condition of the baby

May 23, 05:58 PM • 25451 views

"Harry Potter" star Viktor Krum underwent emergency surgery

May 23, 03:23 PM • 31466 views
Air Forces report missiles over Ukraine: directions of movement

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2004 views

Missiles have been detected in the airspace of Ukraine, moving in the direction of Kyiv region, Kryvyi Rih, Poltava region, Sumy region and Khmelnytsky region.

Air Forces report missiles over Ukraine: directions of movement

A number of missiles have been recorded in the airspace of Ukraine. The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the main directions of movement, reports UNN.

  • Missile in the south of Kyiv region, vector to Bila Tserkva
    • Missile to Kryvyi Rih from the south
      • Missile in Poltava region in the direction of Cherkasy
        • New missile in Sumy region in the direction of Poltava region (it was already reported about one missile in the direction of Sumy region)
          • A missile from Khmelnytskyi region entered Ternopil region, heading west.
            Lilia Podolyak

            Lilia Podolyak

            WarKyiv
            Khmelnytskyi Oblast
            Ternopil Oblast
            Sumy Oblast
            Kyiv Oblast
            Poltava Oblast
            Ukrainian Air Force
            Bila Tserkva
            Kryvyi Rih
            Cherkassy
