Air Forces report missiles over Ukraine: directions of movement
Kyiv • UNN
A number of missiles have been recorded in the airspace of Ukraine. The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the main directions of movement, reports UNN.
- Missile in the south of Kyiv region, vector to Bila Tserkva
- Missile to Kryvyi Rih from the south
- Missile in Poltava region in the direction of Cherkasy
- New missile in Sumy region in the direction of Poltava region (it was already
reported about one missile in the direction of Sumy region)
- A missile from Khmelnytskyi region entered Ternopil region, heading west.