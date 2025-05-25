The Russian army managed to gain a foothold in four settlements in Sumy region - DeepState

$41.500.00
Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch
May 24, 04:10 PM • 9770 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 10:54 AM • 20791 views

President Zelenskyy announced the second day of the exchange in the "1000 for 1000" format: 307 more Ukrainian defenders are home.

May 24, 08:00 AM • 45822 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 06:14 AM • 38071 views

6 out of 14 enemy ballistic missiles were shot down and 245 out of 250 drones were neutralized over Ukraine

Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM • 108784 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

May 23, 02:05 PM • 100996 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM • 72487 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

May 23, 11:54 AM • 81791 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
May 23, 11:31 AM • 69120 views

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Exclusive
May 23, 10:55 AM • 53628 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

Publications
Exclusives
Trump's threat of EU tariffs came against the backdrop of his team's disappointment over the bloc's move to engage with China - WSJ

May 24, 12:54 PM • 5594 views

Orbán wants to prevent the EU's plans to ban Russian energy imports - Reuters

May 24, 01:12 PM • 3648 views

The second day of the "1000 for 1000" exchange: new exclusive footage of the released defenders has appeared

May 24, 01:41 PM • 8218 views

Only for the richest: BMW introduced a universal Speedtop with a powerful V8 and exclusive design

May 24, 01:58 PM • 7098 views

Beware of squalls and hail: weather forecast for Ukraine on May 25

May 24, 02:26 PM • 6834 views
Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 45822 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 108784 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 185503 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 278991 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 359892 views
Marco Rubio

Yurii Ihnat

Maroš Šefčovič

Antonio Tajani

Olena Zelenska

Kyiv

China

Donetsk Oblast

Kherson Oblast

Kharkiv Oblast

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 04:10 PM • 9770 views

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM • 17408 views

The second part of "The Devil Wears Prada" is expected to be released on May 1, 2026

May 23, 06:15 PM • 18279 views

Stork Hritzko threw the weakest stork chick out of the nest: what is the condition of the baby

May 23, 05:58 PM • 24872 views

"Harry Potter" star Viktor Krum underwent emergency surgery

May 23, 03:23 PM • 30943 views
The Guardian

9K720 Iskander

Financial Times

Facebook

MIM-104 Patriot

The Russian army managed to gain a foothold in four settlements in Sumy region - DeepState

Kyiv • UNN

 • 228 views

The occupation forces of Russia have entrenched themselves in several villages in Sumy region and are trying to advance further, in particular, to Bilovodiv. The Defense Forces are trying to restrain the enemy and stabilize the situation.

The Russian army managed to gain a foothold in four settlements in Sumy region - DeepState

On May 24, Russian occupation forces entrenched themselves in the settlements of Veselivka, Zhuravka, Novenke, and Basivka and are trying to enter Bilovody. According to the analytical OSINT project DeepState, this territory is now marked on the map as occupied, not as a "gray zone", reports UNN

Details

It is noted that the first attempts by the occupiers to occupy positions in Sumy Oblast date back to the beginning of March, when it was still part of the battle for Sudzha. After occupying Sverdlikovo, the invaders began to push our positions from under the border and create an opportunity to block logistics. 

The first attempts to enter Sumy Oblast began with the village of Novenke, which ended without success, because physically the village as such no longer existed and the Katsaps had to hide in built positions or in plantations, then the Defense Forces managed to push back the enemy, but active pressure and drone work did not allow them to stay there for long

- DeepState writes.

According to analysts, the further development of events gained momentum through Zhuravka, and for some time the Defense Forces managed to restrain and inflict damage on the enemy along the border.

Through Novenke, the enemy had been entering the depths for a long time and moving towards Basivka in order to try to gain a foothold in this area and fulfill the then-relevant task of physically closing logistics to Sudzha. 

But the Defense Forces managed to restrain the enemy for a long time, in particular, by the work of drones, where reinforcements were brought in for stabilization measures. Due to the lack of success in this area, the enemy began to look for new attempts to advance and pressed on Zhuravka and Veselivka.

Ukrainian soldiers began to multiply the enemy's attempts to advance in the Zhuravka area, however, the enemy found a weak spot between Zhuravka and Novenke, using plantings to enter deep. Unfortunately, the constant pressure of the infantry took its toll, and in quantity they took the advantage in this area. Very often it was possible to see attempts by the enemy to quickly fly on ATVs towards Basivka, and all these attempts were multiplied by zero, even if they managed to get to the village successfully

- writes the OSINT project.

DeepState noted that for a long time Sumy Oblast could be perceived as a gray zone, because the soldiers of the Defense Forces tried and are trying to restrain the enemy, inflicting damage with drones on movement and attempts to accumulate. 

In this area, the Katsaps use infantry and involve ATVs for quick access to the specified assault point. However, it is worth stating that they managed to gain a foothold along the Veselivka-Zhuravka-Novenke-Basivka section, and they continue to make attempts to enter Bilovody, and the situation in Loknya is also difficult. In particular, our units are actively working on the Katsaps in these settlements. Recently, for example, enemy infantry that ran into houses in Bilovody was eliminated by the DPSU drone operators

- analysts said.

"The Defense Forces managed to somewhat stabilize the sharp advance into the depths of Sumy Oblast, and the crews destroy infantry every day and night, which climbs like locusts, trying, albeit with great losses, to occupy more territory, because after expelling us from the Kursk region, they planned to create a "buffer zone" in Sumy Oblast, which is quite logical and expected in this scenario of events," - added DeepState.

The Sumy Regional Military Administration has denied information about the establishment of Russian control over Yunakivka24.05.25, 20:25 • 3004 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarNews of the World
