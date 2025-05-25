The Russian army managed to gain a foothold in four settlements in Sumy region - DeepState

On May 24, Russian occupation forces entrenched themselves in the settlements of Veselivka, Zhuravka, Novenke, and Basivka and are trying to enter Bilovody. According to the analytical OSINT project DeepState, this territory is now marked on the map as occupied, not as a "gray zone", reports UNN.

It is noted that the first attempts by the occupiers to occupy positions in Sumy Oblast date back to the beginning of March, when it was still part of the battle for Sudzha. After occupying Sverdlikovo, the invaders began to push our positions from under the border and create an opportunity to block logistics.

The first attempts to enter Sumy Oblast began with the village of Novenke, which ended without success, because physically the village as such no longer existed and the Katsaps had to hide in built positions or in plantations, then the Defense Forces managed to push back the enemy, but active pressure and drone work did not allow them to stay there for long - DeepState writes.

According to analysts, the further development of events gained momentum through Zhuravka, and for some time the Defense Forces managed to restrain and inflict damage on the enemy along the border.

Through Novenke, the enemy had been entering the depths for a long time and moving towards Basivka in order to try to gain a foothold in this area and fulfill the then-relevant task of physically closing logistics to Sudzha.

But the Defense Forces managed to restrain the enemy for a long time, in particular, by the work of drones, where reinforcements were brought in for stabilization measures. Due to the lack of success in this area, the enemy began to look for new attempts to advance and pressed on Zhuravka and Veselivka.

Ukrainian soldiers began to multiply the enemy's attempts to advance in the Zhuravka area, however, the enemy found a weak spot between Zhuravka and Novenke, using plantings to enter deep. Unfortunately, the constant pressure of the infantry took its toll, and in quantity they took the advantage in this area. Very often it was possible to see attempts by the enemy to quickly fly on ATVs towards Basivka, and all these attempts were multiplied by zero, even if they managed to get to the village successfully - writes the OSINT project.

DeepState noted that for a long time Sumy Oblast could be perceived as a gray zone, because the soldiers of the Defense Forces tried and are trying to restrain the enemy, inflicting damage with drones on movement and attempts to accumulate.

In this area, the Katsaps use infantry and involve ATVs for quick access to the specified assault point. However, it is worth stating that they managed to gain a foothold along the Veselivka-Zhuravka-Novenke-Basivka section, and they continue to make attempts to enter Bilovody, and the situation in Loknya is also difficult. In particular, our units are actively working on the Katsaps in these settlements. Recently, for example, enemy infantry that ran into houses in Bilovody was eliminated by the DPSU drone operators - analysts said.

"The Defense Forces managed to somewhat stabilize the sharp advance into the depths of Sumy Oblast, and the crews destroy infantry every day and night, which climbs like locusts, trying, albeit with great losses, to occupy more territory, because after expelling us from the Kursk region, they planned to create a "buffer zone" in Sumy Oblast, which is quite logical and expected in this scenario of events," - added DeepState.

