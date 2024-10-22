Aggressor struck 303 times in Zaporizhzhia region: there are casualties
Enemy troops attacked 9 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region, inflicting 303 strikes. In Zaporizhzhia, a rocket attack killed 3 people and wounded 19, including an 8-year-old girl.
The occupiers struck 303 times at 9 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.
Details
The enemy launched a missile attack on Zaporizhzhia and carried out 17 air strikes on Mala Tokmachka. Drones were particularly active: 170 UAVs of various modifications attacked Lobkove, Gulyaypole, Malynivka, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka and Levadne.
In addition, four attacks from multiple rocket launchers hit Robotyne and Mala Tokmachka, and 111 artillery shells were fired at Lobkove, Huliaypole, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Levadne.
A total of 77 reports were received about the destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure.
Unfortunately, the enemy attack on the regional center killed three people and wounded 19, including an 8-year-old girl
