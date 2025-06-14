IDF showed footage of the destruction of Iranian ballistic missile launchers
The Israel Defense Forces released footage of strikes on Iranian launchers. The Israeli Air Force is trying to prevent further Iranian attempts to shell Israel.
The Israel Defense Forces have published new footage of the destruction of Iranian ballistic missile launchers during Israeli airstrikes, UNN reports.
The statement said that the Israeli Air Force is working to prevent Iran from launching further ballistic missile attacks on Israel.
The IDF stated that seven soldiers received "minor injuries" after an Iranian missile strike
The day before, Iran launched about 150 ballistic missiles at Israel during two shellings.