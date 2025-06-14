The IDF stated that seven soldiers received "minor injuries" after an Iranian missile strike

Seven soldiers received "minor injuries" after an Iranian missile hit. This is stated in a statement by the Israel Defense Forces, reports UNN.

In an updated statement, the IDF stated that seven of their soldiers received "minor injuries" overnight after an Iranian missile hit central Israel.

The military adds that the soldiers were taken to hospital and then discharged.

Let us remind you

The day before, Iran launched about 150 ballistic missiles at Israel during two shellings.