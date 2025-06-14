The IDF stated that seven soldiers received "minor injuries" after an Iranian missile strike
Kyiv • UNN
IDF military officials reported that seven of their soldiers sustained minor injuries as a result of an Iranian missile strike. After receiving assistance at the hospital, they have already been discharged.
Seven soldiers received "minor injuries" after an Iranian missile hit. This is stated in a statement by the Israel Defense Forces, reports UNN.
In an updated statement, the IDF stated that seven of their soldiers received "minor injuries" overnight after an Iranian missile hit central Israel.
The military adds that the soldiers were taken to hospital and then discharged.
The day before, Iran launched about 150 ballistic missiles at Israel during two shellings.